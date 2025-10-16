Halloween is still two weeks away, but that’s not stopping Howard County from starting the celebration. Adults can enjoy a themed drink at Manor Hill Tavern, while the kids can dive for their own pumpkin at the Roger Carter Community Center pool.

Not into spooky season? No worries. There are plenty of non-Halloween activities happening in the county for the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Ghouls Night Out

4 to 8 p.m. Thursday

Halloween is coming early to Old Ellicott City. Put on a costume, head to Manor Hill Tavern’s Ghouls Night Out and enjoy a pumpkin patch margarita, complete with a fresh pressed apple cider, homemade pumpkin pie jam and a cinnamon sugar rim.

Owl observation

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Come meet and learn all about the Howard County Conservancy’s resident owls Saturday morning at the Belmont location. Ranger and Monty are eagerly waiting to meet new friends and teach young naturalists all about their wild habits.

Recommended for kids ages 3 to 7. Registration is required. Kids’ tickets are $10 each.

Floating pumpkin patch

12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday

Instead of bobbing for apples, what about jumping for pumpkins? Saturday, the Roger Carter Community Center’s pool is turning into an underwater pumpkin patch. Kids can come dressed in costumes, but don’t forget a swimsuit!

For children ages 3 to 11. Age groups are broken up into various pool times. Registration is $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is required.

Fall Pops Concert

4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Close out the weekend with live music at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods on Sunday. The Columbia Orchestra will perform a Fall Pops Concert, including show tunes, popular music and light classics. Concessions will be available from the park, Namit Filipino Barbecue and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee. The concert is free, with lawn chairs available for rent. Listeners can bring blankets.

Marvel, chicken and waffles

6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday

Marvel movies plus chicken and waffles, oh my! Spend your Monday night at the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center not only to celebrate National Chicken and Waffles Day but also to watch a Marvel superhero movie. Come dressed as your favorite Marvel character. Popcorn is free, and the chicken and waffles are available for purchase.

Native pollinators 101

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Want to pick up wild beekeeping? Or learn how to maintain habitats for bees, hummingbirds, nettles and moths? Head over to Freetown Farm on Monday night and learn from Nancy Lawson, a pollinator expert and author.

Wicks and sips

6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday

Instead of paint and sip(ping on wine), spend your Wednesday pouring your candle as you sip on pints of beer at Reckless Shepherd Brewery. Each $60 ticket includes a pint of beer and all the supplies necessary to pour your own candle.