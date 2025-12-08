It began as a song that went viral on TikTok, in part thanks to a Tony Award-nominee performing it at one of musical theater’s most famous venues. Fans online begged for it to be turned into a full-blown musical.

Now, it is. Creators are hoping to land it on Broadway. But first, it’s premiering in Olney.

Writer Joriah Kwamé made waves in the online musical theater community after winning an international musical theater songwriting contest cofounded by Tony nominee Taylor Louderman, who originated the role of Regina George in “Mean Girls: The Musical” on Broadway.

He penned what would become the titular song of the show, “Little Miss Perfect,” about a teenage girl worrying that her budding crush on a female friend could crush the “perfect” image she’s worked so hard to construct.

Louderman performed the song back in 2019 onstage at 54 Below, a New York cabaret club dubbed “Broadway’s Living Room.” A slew of other performers have since collected hundreds of thousands of views by covering the song.

“Petition for the writer of this song to give us the full show because I need closure for this character and song,” one fan captioned a TikTok video. Kwamé’s response, posted a few weeks ago, racked up nearly half a million views as he confirmed that a full show was, in fact, on its way.

“Little Miss Perfect” stars Noelle Sanders (played by Leanne Antonio, who previously performed in “The Lion King” on Broadway and “A Wrinkle In Time” at Arena Stage in D.C.) as a teenage girl feeling the pressure to be perfect as one of just a few Black students at a predominantly white high school in a small Midwestern town. In her senior year, she’s striving to secure a scholarship to Howard University and escape her current circumstances while also coming to terms with her sexuality.

“Straight hair, straight A’s/ Straightforward, straight girl/ Little Miss Perfect, that’s me,” she sings in the eponymous song that started it all, expressing the fear of doing anything to “risk falling off your throne.”

It’s not the first time the Olney Theatre Center has leaned into TikTok virality: Its production of the Tony-nominated Broadway show “Waitress” earlier this year starred the mononymous folk singer/songwriter Malinda, who boasts 2.7 million followers on the social media app.

Many members of the cast — including some Broadway performers — hail from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia region, including Matthew Millin, a Walt Whitman High School alum, and Bryan Stopak, a Magruder High School alum.

“Little Miss Perfect” runs Feb. 8 through March 8 at the Olney Theatre Center. Tickets range from $42 to $102.