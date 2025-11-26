“Dancing With the Stars,” the hit ABC celebrity ballroom dance competition show that swept the world of pop culture this year, came to a conclusion Tuesday night in a record-setting season finale that featured an unexpected cameo from a star with ties to Montgomery County.

Though Walter, 62, wasn’t actually competing on “DWTS” this season, she attended live tapings throughout the season in support of her close friend, actress Elaine Hendrix. The two met on the set of “The Parent Trap” nearly 30 years ago, where Walter played the supportive nanny, Chessie, and Hendrix was the evil soon-to-be stepmother, Meredith Blake.

Hendrix, 54, made it all the way to the finale, where she was vying for the chance to become the oldest winner in the 20-year history of the show.

Her last of three dances in the finale was a Broadway-esque performance to “I Hope I Get It” from “A Chorus Line,” in which Walter made a cameo as the casting director standing between Hendrix and her dream of becoming a star.

“I wish for you that this dream comes true,” Walter said in a pre-taped video message to her friend prior to the results announcement. “Do it for us old broads.”

Walter also made a cameo in a dance earlier in the season on Dedication Night, during which stars dedicated performances to someone who had a meaningful impact on their lives.

Hendrix ultimately placed fifth out of the five remaining contenders on Tuesday night, but ultimate “DWTS” fans can catch another glimpse of her and her fellow competitors a little closer to home next year, when performers from this season take their annual tour to Baltimore on Feb. 19 and the National Harbor on Feb. 20 and 21.

Lisa Ann Walter (right) made an appearance on "Dancing With the Stars" earlier in the season, when Elaine Hendrix (left) dedicated a performance to her friend. Also pictured: Hendrix's pro dance partner, Alan Bersten (center). (Eric McCandless/Disney)

Could fans see Walter return to the “DWTS” ballroom in the future? She previously hinted that she wouldn’t decline, should the “DWTS” casting department come knocking for a future season. (The actress is also currently starring on another ABC show, “Abbott Elementary,” and the network has a long history of casting “DWTS” contestants from its existing lineup of shows.)

Walter has also made a few hometown returns to the DMV in recent years: in 2023 for a stand-up comedy performance at Bethesda Theater and to serve as honorary marshal and host of the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade in Washington, D.C., and again this past April for two shows in Baltimore County.

And though she may be more accustomed to Hollywood now, Walter’s Maryland roots remain, as expressed by her taste for Maryland crabs.

“The first thing I say is, ‘Listen, I’m from Maryland.’ It better be nothing but crab, a little mayo and mustard and like, a dusting of breadcrumbs on the outside to bind it together. A little Old Bay seasoning, that’s it,” Walter previously told The Banner. “I don’t need to see any green peppers in your crab cake.”