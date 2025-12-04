This week brings heaps of holiday cheer and festivities — more than you may even have time for. Holiday markets, tree and menorah lightings, and performances of classics like “The Nutcracker” crowd the calendar.

If you’re not ready to flip the holiday switch, head toward some excellent film screenings and a 10th anniversary party for one of Montgomery County’s finest farm breweries.

Films at AFI

Through Dec. 21, showtimes vary

AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center hosts the 38th annual European Union Film Showcase through Dec. 21. (The Banner is a sponsor of the event.) Standouts over the next few weeks include two new movies from Romanian director Radu Jade: “Dracula” and “Kontinental ’25.”

For those in search of familiar comfort, starting Thursday, AFI will screen a 70mm presentation of “Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair,” which merges volumes 1 and 2 of director Quentin Tarantino’s revenge epic into a 275-minute mega movie.

Ticket prices vary for all screenings.

‘The Nutcracker’ in puppet form

Through Dec. 31, showtimes vary

The Puppet Co. in Glen Echo will stage the 37th annual edition of its version of the Tchaikovsky tale. The children’s theater company adds nursery rhyme spins and a musical accompaniment.

Tickets are $16; admission is free for children 2 and under.

A (one-man) ‘Christmas Carol’

Friday through Dec. 28

Actor Michael Russotto returns to Olney Theatre Center to portray nearly 50 characters in the Charles Dickens classic. The production has been ongoing for 16 years at Olney, and this will be Russotto’s second season putting on the many hats of Christmas.

Tickets are $63-$81.

Tree and menorah lightings

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, times vary

Every day this weekend in Montgomery County offers a new lighting ceremony. Head to Gaithersburg and Rockville on Friday. Kentlands will light a tree and a menorah on Saturday. And point toward Darnestown on Sunday for a tree lighting with a bonus Santa tour.

Admission is free.

Holiday markets galore

Saturday and Sunday, times vary

You could stay in Silver Spring both days and shop at a holiday market hosted by the Latino Economic Development Center on Saturday and a market and craft show on Sunday. But Saturday also brings holiday markets in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Poolesville for those who have a lengthy shopping list.

Admission is free.

A multicultural ballet

Saturday, 1 and 6 p.m.

Holiday season ballet is getting a multicultural twist courtesy of Hope Garden Children’s Ballet Theatre. The Poolesville-based dance company is bringing a two-act performance to the Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington in Rockville, marrying parts of the traditional Christmastime “Nutcracker” ballet with an original dance adaptation of Raymond Briggs’ classic children’s book, “The Snowman.” The production also celebrates Kwanzaa, Dia de Reyes, Hanukkah and Diwali through modern African, traditional Bolivian, Israeli and Indian dances.

Tickets are $27.

10 years of Waredaca

Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m.

The Laytonsville farm brewery turns 10 Saturday with a ticketed event that will feature live music, food and beer in commemorative glassware onsite. You have a chance to join one of two sessions. Waredaca will otherwise be closed to the public Saturday.

Tickets are $65.