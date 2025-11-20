“Wicked: For Good” isn’t just a pop culture juggernaut — it’s a sensation sweeping the dining industry, too.

Part two of the Broadway hit-turned-blockbuster film has fostered more than 400 corporate brand partnerships and countless unofficial pink-and-green products worldwide, from movie theater popcorn buckets to $800 Swarovski crystal figurines.

Before you head to theaters this weekend (the sequel begins to trickle into theaters Thursday before the official release Friday), follow the yellow brick road to these local spots offering limited-edition Oz-ified food and drinks.

They may not be the Ozdust Ballroom, but these restaurants, coffee shops and movie theaters are the most swankified places in town to prepare for your “Wicked: For Good” viewing.

Bonefish Grill

Location: 82 Market St., Gaithersburg

The seafood restaurant is offering two limited-edition martinis: a glittery pink Ozmopolitan featuring vodka, rum, cranberry juice, sour mix and mango, garnished with a mini replica of Glinda’s wand, and a sparkly lime green Oz’s Elixir drink with vodka, rum, pineapple juice, lime and Elphaba’s broom as a garnish.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas Gaithersburg

Location: 629 Center Point Way, Gaithersburg

Greenify your lunch or dinner with a Santa Fe sandwich wrap in a spinach tortilla, and wash it down with a Good Witch (a guava-flavored sparkling 75 cocktail) or an Emerald Glow (a kiwi version of the same cocktail).

Dunkin’

Locations: About a dozen throughout the county

You don’t even have to visit Munchkinland to catch some Munchkins. Dunkin’s signature donut holes are topped with pink and green sprinkles and served in a collectible “Wicked”-themed Munchkins tin. If you’re thirsty, the chain is also offering a fruity pink refresher and an iced matcha latte for its Glinda- and Elphaba-inspired drinks.

Dunkin’, which has many locations across the county, offers a special “Wicked”-themed Munchkins tin, which contains Munchkin donut holes covered in pink and green sprinkles. (Hannah Yasharoff/The Banner)

AMC

Locations: AMC Montgomery 16 (7101 Democracy Blvd., Bethesda), AMC Wheaton Mall 9 (11006 Veirs Mill Rd., Wheaton) and AMC Rio Cinemas 18 (9811 Washingtonian Blvd., Gaithersburg)

The movie theater chain is again going all out with collectible food items, including Elphaba- and Glinda-themed popcorn buckets and drink toppers, plus an elaborate Grimmerie popcorn tin. Some AMC fountain sodas are also getting a colorful Emerald City makeover. There are Glinda’s Goodness (pink Sprite), Wicked Witch (green Fanta), Yellow Brick Brew (yellow Sprite), Flying Fizz (Barq’s root beer), Magical Bubble (purple Sprite) and Rainbow Sparkle (red Fanta).

IPIC

Location: 11830 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

The theater known for providing movie lovers with an in-theater dining experience is offering two “Wicked” beverages until Dec. 1. The Emerald Enchantment craft cocktail comes in a crystal ball-esque goblet filled with vodka, melon liqueur, lime and edible glitter. For something a little less wicked, the theater also serves a Pink Perfection zero-proof cocktail, with watermelon, lime, rosemary and raspberry jam.

Landmark’s Bethesda Row Cinema

Location: 7235 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda

There’s no shortage of specialized popcorn buckets, no matter which theater you choose. Beginning Friday, you can snag a collectible character topper cup (your choice between the Wicked Witch of the West or the Good Witch of the North), a sculpted Elphaba or Glinda popcorn bucket and a popcorn tin featuring renderings of Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, Boq and more of your favorite characters.

Chili’s

Location: 6601 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA

We’d be remiss not to mention the viral Chili’s margaritas, which fans have used as an opportunity to dress up in full Elphaba and Glinda garb for a night out. If you’re willing to travel just a bit outside of MoCo lines, Chili’s offers a Witches Brew Margarita with tequila, blue curaçao, Granny Smith apple syrup and sour mix with a witch’s broom swizzle stick. The chain’s pink drink option is the Good Witch Marg, consisting of tequila, triple sec, dragonfruit syrup, sour mix and soda water with a pink wand swizzle stick.