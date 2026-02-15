Bill Magruder pulled into the Lake Falls Village shopping plaza’s parking lot around noon Thursday set on taking a spot near his business partner.

Only this time yellow tape blocked off sections of the parking lot and officials instructed him to find another spot and alert his partner to do the same.

Magruder did not see the ice fall. From a window inside his office, the real estate agent later saw the aftermath in the plaza’s parking lot, where chunks of ice had damaged parked cars’ windshields.

By Saturday, about half a dozen parking spots in the Lake Falls Village lot were draped in yellow tape with signs warning of falling ice and snow. Blocks of ice could be seen peaking from the building’s roof.

So, for those looking to grab a bite to eat from The Corner Pastry, apparel from Mason-Mayes or a pedicure from Serenity Nails, Magruder advises: “You just find a spot as best you can.”

And preferably away from the building.

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Co., which owns the Mount Washington plaza, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

Baltimore was hit with 8-12 inches of snowfall in the early hours of Jan. 25, then pelted with sleet and freezing rain for much of the day. This, along with freezing temperatures that persisted after the storm, led to mounds of névé, or snow that partially melts then refreezes.

Though snow removal has gotten better, and officials suggest it’ll be clear by March, Thursday’s events at Lake Falls Village prove risks remain.

Weather officials advise people to wear appropriate footwear, watch for falling ice on elevated surfaces and not to walk on frozen bodies of water.

On Friday, the Harford County Department of Emergency Services and Maryland State Police rescued two people who fell in the frozen Gunpowder River.