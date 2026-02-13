Emergency personnel rescued two people who fell through the ice into the Gunpowder River around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Harford County officials said on social media.

The Harford County Department of Emergency Services’ special operations team responded with an assist from Maryland State Police Aviation Command’s medical evacuation.

Officials said both victims were back on land. Medevac would land at the nearby Holy Spirit Church.

In warmer weather, Gunpowder River is open for paddling, swimming, boating and fishing.

Officials have not said what the two people were doing when they fell into the river.