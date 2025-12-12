Fans heading to the 126th Army-Navy game Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium should brace for heavy traffic, increased security, cold weather and a presidential motorcade rolling through the city.

The rivalry game, which kicks off at 3 p.m., is expected to bring large crowds inside and outside the stadium, including President Donald Trump and Gov. Wes Moore.

Protests have been planned near the stadium, rallying against Trump’s policies as he attends “America’s Game.”

The two service academies haven’t met in Baltimore since 2016. Navy holds a 63-55-7 all-time series lead.

Here’s what you need to know.

Prepare for extra security

There will be increased local, state and federal law enforcement in the area to “help ensure a safe, welcoming and enjoyable environment for both our residents and visitors,” said J. Donny Moses, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

Federal officials have banned drones from flying within two miles of the stadium from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

But security measures for entry and exit at the stadium will follow regular game day protocols, Moses said. Fans are allowed to bring only clear bags into the stadium, and no weapons, outside beverages, tobacco products or lighters are permitted.

The Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine will be closed Saturday due to “increased security measures,” according to an alert from the National Park Service. The park was also closed for several hours on Thursday for security reasons.

The U.S. Secret Service requested the park be closed so the federal agency can “facilitate protective operations” for Trump’s attendance at the Army-Navy game, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

Protestors also plan to gather at the northwest corner of West Hamburg Street and Russell Street near the stadium starting at 1 p.m.

Expect traffic backups

The city will start shutting down roads and rerouting traffic at noon Saturday:

The northbound Russell Street Service Drive alongside M&T Bank Stadium will be closed between West and Hamburg streets prior to and during the game.

The Hamburg Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Leadenhall and Paca streets for game ingress. Once the game begins, the closures will be removed until the start of the fourth quarter for egress.

The Ostend Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Sharp and Warner streets for game ingress. Once the game begins, the closures will be removed until the start of the fourth quarter for egress.

A special traffic pattern will be temporarily installed along Warner Street between the Ostend Street Bridge and Stockholm Street for ingress and railroad crossings.

Special traffic patterns will be installed along Warner Street, Alluvion Street, Worcester Street and Bayard Street for egress at the start of the fourth quarter.

Hamburg Street will close between Hanover and Charles streets for egress at the start of the fourth quarter.

No southbound travel will be permitted along Hanover Street between Henrietta and Hamburg streets at the start of the fourth quarter. All traffic will be diverted onto Henrietta Street for east and westbound travel.

Bring your winter weather gear

Fans should wear gloves and hats because temperatures are expected to dip throughout Saturday’s game.

There could be snow toward the end of the game as temperatures begin to drop from the 40s to below freezing through the night, said Brian Lasorsa, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office.

About 2-4 inches of snow could fall in Baltimore late Saturday into early Sunday, Lasorsa said.