If people in Baltimore for the Army-Navy game on Saturday were hoping to also go sightseeing, they can take Fort McHenry off their list. The historic fort will be closed.

The Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine will be closed Saturday due to “increased security measures,” according to an alert from the National Park Service. The park was also closed for several hours on Thursday for security measures.

The U.S. Secret Service requested the park be closed so the federal agency can “facilitate protective operations” for President Donald Trump’s attendance at the Army-Navy game, according to a Secret Service spokesperson.

Trump announced on Nov. 30 that he would be attending the annual Army-Navy football game at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore. The stadium is a little over 2 miles from the historic fort, which sits along the Patapsco River.

“I’m going to let you know right after the game who is going to win,” Trump said when asked during a call with service members who he would root for. “That’s going to be a good game.”

Over the summer, Trump called Baltimore a “hellhole” and threatened to deploy the National Guard to combat crime in the city. Both Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pushed back, countering with the city’s declining crime rate.

Fort McHenry, where the British navy famously rained down bombs and rockets in September 1814, was shut down for a day in late November after crews unearthed a cannonball buried beneath the historic site. The cannonball was determined to be inert and pose no threat.

Fort McHenry was also closed for a period in October during the government shutdown.