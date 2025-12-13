Tens of thousands of cadets, midshipmen, alumni and fans will descend on M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, turning the blocks around the Inner Harbor into a rare blend of rivalry, energy and military pageantry ahead of the 126th Army-Navy game.

“America’s Game” kicks off at 3 p.m., but the party will begin hours before with bundled-up tailgaters, family traditions and President Donald Trump’s motorcade making its way through the city as protesters are expected to gather outside the stadium. The march-on of the Corps of Cadets and the Brigade of Midshipmen, the military flyovers, the celebrities in attendance and the pregame traditions will fill the day’s lineup. Whether you’re headed downtown or following from home, The Banner will be reporting from inside and outside the stadium with sights, sounds and moments from one of college sports’ rarest rivalries.

