Tens of thousands of cadets, midshipmen, alumni and fans will descend on M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, turning the blocks around the Inner Harbor into a rare blend of rivalry, energy and military pageantry ahead of the 126th Army-Navy game.
“America’s Game” kicks off at 3 p.m., but the party will begin hours before with bundled-up tailgaters, family traditions and President Donald Trump’s motorcade making its way through the city as protesters are expected to gather outside the stadium. The march-on of the Corps of Cadets and the Brigade of Midshipmen, the military flyovers, the celebrities in attendance and the pregame traditions will fill the day’s lineup. Whether you’re headed downtown or following from home, The Banner will be reporting from inside and outside the stadium with sights, sounds and moments from one of college sports’ rarest rivalries.
READ MORE
- What to know ahead of the Army-Navy game in Baltimore as Trump plans to attend
- Secret Service requests Fort McHenry shutdown as Trump comes to Baltimore for Army-Navy game
- Bundle up if you’re heading to the Army-Navy game: Be ready for some snow
- Rick Hutzell: Can you boo President Trump at the Army-Navy Game?
- As the college football coaching carousel spins, Brian Newberry couldn’t be happier at Navy
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.