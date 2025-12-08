Users of the popular ride-sharing app Lyft are in for a surprise Saturday: Aircraft carriers will replace cars on the interactive map that shows where drivers are.

It’s part of a push to get people to consider careers in the Navy, according to Navy Recruiting Command, and timed to coincide with the Army-Navy football game in Baltimore.

To be clear, riders will still get into a car. Gigantic ships and naval vessels will not be rolling down highways anytime soon.

The app will show a Navy banner advertisement, and users nationwide will see a “short Navy video with branded messaging” after selecting a ride.

“Partnering with Lyft during the Army-Navy game allows us to celebrate the Navy’s legacy in a modern way, meeting game attendees and Americans where they are, and reminding them that the Navy’s story is still being written by those who answer the call to serve,” said Rear Adm. James Waters, commander of Navy Recruiting Command, in a statement.

Army and Navy will play Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

President Donald Trump has said he plans to attend. The two service academies haven’t met in Baltimore since 2016. Army won 21-17, snapping a 14-game Navy winning streak.

Navy holds a 63-55-7 all-time series lead over Army.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The ride-sharing company announced full-day “takeover” marketing opportunities over the summer.

The football game will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday. It will air on CBS.