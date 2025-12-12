Parts of Maryland are facing bitterly cold temperatures and the possibility of snow this weekend.

Snow is likely on Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday as temperatures fall from a high of 45 to 29, said Brian LaSorsa, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington office. The NWS warned that “snow could be heavy at times.”

Snow accumulation could amount to 2-4 inches in Baltimore, LaSorsa said, while areas near Montgomery County could get 1-3 inches. Snow could continue to fall on Sunday, though the chance of precipitation drops to 30%.

The weather will stay frigid on Sunday with a high of 32 and a low of 20, and wind chills will make it feel even colder. LaSorsa said to expect the Baltimore area to feel like below 10 degrees into Monday morning.

Warming shelters open this weekend

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services declared a Code Purple winter shelter through Monday at 9 a.m. The Weinberg Housing & Resource Center at 620 Fallsway and My Sister’s Place Women’s Center at 17 W. Franklin St. will be open as warming centers during daytime hours this weekend.

Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel at 301 Fallsway, MCVET at 301 N. High St. and Weinberg Housing & Resource Center will open as overnight emergency shelters.

The Baltimore shelter hotline can be reached at 443-984-9540.