Baltimore County Police arrested a 21-year-old woman for the death of a man and his dog after a Towson crash last month, officials announced Tuesday.

Oluwajomiloju Sekiteri of Owings Mills was charged with criminal negligent manslaughter by vehicle and animal cruelty in the deaths of Jordan Sachs, 32, and his dog, online court records show.

She also faces traffic-related charges, such as failure to stop for a pedestrian in crosswalk and at steady circular red signal, speeding and reckless and negligent driving, per online court documents. Sekiteri had no attorney listed in online court documents at the time of publication.

Baltimore County officers responded to Towsontown Boulevard and Emerson Drive around 4:15 p.m. on Nov. 12. Upon arrival, they found Sachs and his dog were struck by a 2014 Toyota Camry that Sekiteri was allegedly driving westbound on Towsontown Boulevard, police said.

Both Sachs and his dog were hospitalized. Both died the next day.

According to data from the state Highway Safety Office, over a dozen pedestrians have died in crashes this year. Sekiteri’s arrest comes just a day after Donald Knight, 66, died after being hit by a car while he was walking in the North Point Boulevard and Trappe Road area in Dundalk.

On Nov. 13, the same day Sachs and his dog died, Anthony Balsamo, 69, was fatally struck by a car as he tried crossing Roseville Boulevard.

Earlier this year, Lisa Hennessey, 55, died after falling into the roadway near Philadelphia and Ridge roads and being struck by a school bus.