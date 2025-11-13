A 69-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle near Rossville Boulevard and Rolling View Avenue just north of Overlea, officials said.

The pedestrian, Anthony Balsamo, was attempting to cross Rossville Boulevard around 2 p.m. when he was hit by a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe heading westbound. The driver remained at the scene.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Crash Team are investigating the fatal collision, which came one day after another pedestrian and his dog were killed in Towson.

Jeff Becker, a project manager in the area, said he was on his way to lunch when he saw the aftermath of Thursday’s crash. He said he saw an older man lying in the street and two SUVs stopped. At least one of the SUVs was damaged, but it wasn’t clear what happened or who was involved.

A few people had pulled over to help the man, including one woman with a stethoscope, said Becker, who helped direct traffic around the crash until police and EMS arrived.

He said he watched EMS try to revive the man for about five minutes before covering him, but “it felt like an eternity watching it.”

“You kind of have a wealth of emotions when you see something like this,” Becker said.

Rossville Boulevard is a four-lane road in a residential area.

The fatal crash happened a day after 32-year-old Jordan Sachs and his dog were hit and killed by a Toyota Camry in Towson, according to a press release from Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded to Towsontown Boulevard and Emerson Drive, where Sachs and his dog were struck around 4:15 pm. Wednesday. The driver stayed at the scene.

Sachs and his dog were both taken to hospitals, but they died Wednesday, police said.

Baltimore City Police also responded to a fatal pedestrian crash around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of West Patapasco Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified female who was struck by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital. The striking vehicle remained at the scene.

This article has been updated.