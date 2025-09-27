Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native and Beltsville resident , whose case has become a flashpoint in the national fight over immigration enforcement, was moved Friday from a Virginia detention center to one in rural Pennsylvania, sparking new alarm from his lawyers about their ability to prepare for his upcoming trial.

Abrego Garcia’s lawyers expressed concerns in a letter to the court about their client’s transfer on Friday morning from the Farmville Detention Center in Virginia to a detention center in Philipsburg, Pa., according to court records.

Abrego Garcia’s transfer came one week after his lawyers requested that the court help resolve the “substantial burdens” the team has had in accessing their client to meet and prepare for his upcoming trial, according to the court filing from the defense team.

After his transfer on Friday, an ICE official told Abrego Garcia’s lawyers that their client’s move to the Pennsylvania detention center will allow the team to have greater access to their client at the facility, but the defense said “it is not yet clear whether that is true,” according to court documents.

His lawyers also said that the Pennsylvania detention center, which is called Moshannon Valley Processing Center, is far more difficult for his defense team in Nashville, Tennessee and “not appreciably easier” for his lawyers in New York City to reach.

Neither Abrego Garcia’s lawyers nor the Department of Homeland Security could be immediately reached for comment.

Philipsburg is a rural community in Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania. Moshannon Valley Processing Center is over 250 miles from New York City and about 700 miles from Nashville.

Several concerns about the poor conditions reported at Moshannon Valley Processing Center were also brought up in the defense team’s court filing on Friday, including the reports of assaults, inadequate medical care and insufficient food. In August, a detainee at Moshannon Valley Processing Center died from hanging, according to a press release from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. There is an active investigation into the detainee’s death.

Abrego Garcia has been at the center of a national showdown between immigration advocates and the federal government. Abrego Garcia was wrongfully deported in March to El Salvador and then returned to the U.S. in August to face criminal charges in Tennessee. He is being charged with smuggling undocumented migrants.

In August, Abrego Garcia, a 30-year-old father of three, was released from pretrial detention in Tennessee. He was allowed to briefly return to Maryland and visit with his family.

Days later, he was summoned to the ICE field office in Baltimore after he denied a plea deal that promised he would be deported to Costa Rica if he pled guilty to smuggling charges. Before he entered the ICE office, where he was taken into custody again, he gathered with supporters and his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura outside of the building.

The Department of Homeland Security has said it would seek to deport him to Eswatini, a small country in southern Africa, while he awaits trial.

The next hearing for Abrego Garcia is set for Oct. 6.