A stoic Kilmar Abrego Garcia stood quietly with his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, outside the George H. Fallon Federal Building in downtown Baltimore early Monday morning.

A little more than an hour before he was supposed to check in with ICE at the federal immigration field office, the Maryland father of three was flanked by dozens of religious leaders and politicians before a sea of hundreds of supporters.

“This administration has hit us hard,” Abrego Garcia told the crowd. “God is with us and God will never leave us. God will bring justice to all the injustice we are experiencing.”

The Salvadoran native and Beltsville resident , who was wrongfully deported then returned to the U.S. to face criminal charges, was released from pretrial detention in Tennessee and allowed to return to his family in Maryland only Friday.

His release , granted after a judge determined he did not pose a threat to public safety or flight risk, had been delayed for nearly two months at the request of his attorneys after the Trump administration publicly said it would take him into ICE custody and move to deport him if he were released.

On Thursday, the government offered Abrego Garcia assurance that it would remove him to Costa Rica if he agreed to delay his pretrial release, plead guilty to criminal smuggling charges and serve any sentence imposed by the court, according to the filing.

It included a letter from a Costa Rican official stating the country planned to provide refugee status or residency to him and said it would not send him back to his home country of El Salvador. Abrego Garcia was granted protection from deportation to El Salvador in 2019 due to threats of gang persecution.

He declined the offer.

Abrego Garcia’s case has captured international audiences, sparked debate between political parties, and has brought into question the concept of due process in this country’s judicial system.

The Maryland father’s case resulted in top state politicians venturing to El Salvador to try and meet with him when he was held in the country’s maximum-security gang prison just outside San Salvador.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who in April traveled to El Salvador and was able to meet with Abrego Garcia, has continued pushing for the Maryland man’s day in court.

In May, a group that included Rep. Glenn Ivey went to El Salvador to demand justice for Abrego Garcia. During the visit, the group met with families of victims of human rights abuses from El Salvador and family members of the Venezuelans who were deported. Salvadorian authorities blocked their visit, refusing access to Abrego Garcia.

“It’s hard to believe that we are still here wagering this fight,” Rep. Glenn Ivey told the crowd in Baltimore on Monday. “This started with a mistake. They knew it was illegal. …They lied.“

“He should be in his house this morning not worrying about getting deported somewhere,” Ivey said. “He should be able to get his due process.”

Standing in front of the crowd, Abrego Garcia thanked his family as well as his union, CASA, religious leaders and his legal team.

“I have come to know how the community has stood up with so much support and has hugged me with so much solidarity,” he said. “And I also want to thank God, who has been giving me blessings since day one, to me and to all of my family.”

For the most part, Abrego Garcia kept a pretty emotionless face. When he recalled his time being detained, he began to cry.

“I remembered memories with my family, going to the park with them, going to the trampoline with my children,” he said as he composed himself. “Those moments will continue to give me hope to continue in this fight.”

Religious leaders circled Abrego Garcia and his wife and prayed for them. He looked to the sky for a moment. She wiped away tears before heading up the cement steps to enter the federal immigration field office.

A sea of media swarmed him as his supporters pushed their way through to await law enforcement. He entered the unknown of the building amid shouting and chanting.

This is a developing story.