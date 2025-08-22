Kilmar Abrego Garcia is returning to Maryland, but his future in the United States remains uncertain.

The Beltsville resident who was wrongfully deported to his native El Salvador in March has been held since June in pretrial detention in Tennessee where he is facing criminal smuggling charges. He will be allowed to reside in Maryland under electronic monitoring and travel back to Tennessee for court appearances.

“Today, Kilmar Abrego Garcia is free,” wrote defense attorney Sean Hecker in a text message. “He is presently en route to his family in Maryland, after being unlawfully arrested and deported, and then imprisoned, all because of the government’s vindictive attack on a man who had the courage to fight back against the administration’s continuing assault on the rule of law. He is grateful that his access to American courts has provided meaningful due process.”

The Trump administration alleges he is a dangerous member of the criminal MS-13 gang who has facilitated the illegal entry and movement of migrants in the United States, a characterization his family and attorneys categorically deny, claiming he is nothing more than a husband, father and union member.

Weeks after he was brought back to face the criminal charges, a U.S. magistrate judge in Tennessee ordered his conditional release to Maryland, finding he did not pose a public safety threat or flight risk. That release was delayed and further litigated based on reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement planned to place him in civil immigration detention immediately upon his release from criminal detention and restart the deportation process — but this time to a third country.

A private security firm will facilitate his trip to Maryland, marking the first time since Abrego Garcia will return to his community five months after he was whisked to a notorious Salvadoran mega-prison and became one of the most prominent figures in the debate over Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Baltimore City councilwoman Odette Ramos, an outspoken advocate for immigrant rights, said she was happy Abrego Garcia can go home to his family.

“He was wrongfully deported and has been harassed by this administration,” she said. “He has done nothing wrong. Leave him be. Let all of us be.”

In July, in the civil case brought by Abrego Garcia‘s wife in Maryland challenging his deportation, U.S. judge Paula Xinis ordered that ICE must not immediately take him into custody upon his release from jail and provide notice of three business days if it intends to initiate deportation proceedings against him.

On Wednesday, Acting U.S. Attorney in Nashville Robert McGuire “steadfastly objected” to Abrego Garcia’s release, but stated they had no objection to allowing Abrego Garcia 48 hours to travel to Maryland and the use of electronic monitoring, as well as the opportunity to meet with his attorneys should he be taken into immigration detention at a future date.

“The United States has an obvious and significant interest in providing the Defendant sufficient access to counsel in order to secure a fair trial,” McGuire wrote. “However, the United States would note that, should the Defendant be removed from the United States to another country via deportation, the United States would no longer be in a position to facilitate the Defendant’s access to his attorneys at that point.”

Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, a veteran lawmaker representing Prince George’s County in Annapolis, said she wants the community to rally around the family and support them.

“The community has been supportive, and we need to continue that support,” Peña-Melnyk said who supports providing security for the family in Abrego Garcia’s return.

“I think that would be a great idea,” she said. “That family has been through hell and back. Better to be safe than sorry. I think their safety is important.”

Bishop Angel Nunez, the senior pastor at the Bilingual Christian Church of Baltimore, expressed excitement at the news of Abrego Garcia’s release. He also shared concern about the financial costs this would create for the Abrego Garcia family.

“We are disappointed that it was so far from home and the family had to incur a needless financial burden,” he said.

A public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney in Tennessee declined to comment further on the case, saying that McGuire‘s statements in court serve as the office’s comment.

Representatives from ICE’s Baltimore field office, which has jurisdiction over most of Maryland, and the Department of Homeland Security, did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding whether the agency has a plan or order to arrest Abrego Garcia in Maryland.

ICE removed Abrego Garcia in March alongside hundreds of others, predominantly Venezuelans that the Trump administration alleged were members of gang Tren de Aragua. Last month, those Venezuelans, whose gang membership is refuted in media and human rights reports, were sent back to Venezuela in a three-country prisoner swap that also freed a Baltimore man.

Abrego Garcia’s removal violated a 2019 court order that granted him “withholding of removal,” which prohibits a person from being deported to a specific country based on a well-founded fear of persecution, but leaves open the possibility of removal to a third country willing to accept the individual.

The Trump administration admitted to deporting him due to an “administrative error,” but spent months fighting against a court order to bring him back to the U.S.

In June, they fulfilled part of Xinis’ order by returning him, but also brought the criminal charges against him, which stem from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee. Police officers at the time suspected he may have been involved in a human trafficking operation, but allowed him to drive on with just a warning for an expired driver’s license. Charges related to the incident were not filed until this year.

Abrego Garcia’s case has attracted international attention. It has also been the source of political divide - capturing the attention of the president and Maryland’s top Democrats.

Maryland’s top senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks have been outspoken in their support for the Maryland father − with Van Hollen going as far as traveling to El Salvador to successfully meet with him while he was imprisoned.

Blaming the Trump Administration’s “relentless efforts to defy” the Constitution, Van Hollen praised the legal system in an email to The Banner, saying it “has worked its will and is upholding Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s right to due process.”

Van Hollen continued: “I’m glad that he is being returned to his home and his family, where he rightly belongs.”

Van Hollen said he has no doubt the Trump administration will continue its attempts to “undermine Mr. Abrego Garcia’s rights.”

“We will continue fighting to see them maintained – because due process in this case does not end with his release. Mr. Abrego Garcia must continue to be allowed to defend himself in court, where the Trump Administration must make its case before taking any further action against him,” he said. “This is a matter that’s greater than just this one case or one man – if one person’s rights are denied, then the rights of all of us are at risk.”

Gov. Moore also cited the importance of due process.

“From the start, we’ve asked that due process be followed — meaning everyone receives proper notice of the allegations against them and has an opportunity to be heard,” Moore wrote in an email to The Banner. “This was never about one person, but about the laws that govern all people in our country. Several courts have made decisions in this case, and we expect the Trump administration to follow those decisions.”

This story has been updated.