Immigration and Customs Enforcement has told Kilmar Abrego Garcia to report to the Baltimore field office on Monday morning as it plans to deport him to Uganda, according to a new court filing Saturday morning.

The Salvadoran native and Beltsville resident, once wrongfully deported then returned to the U.S. to face criminal charges, was released from pre-trial detention in Tennessee and allowed to return to his family in Maryland only yesterday.

His release, granted after a judge determined he did not pose a threat to public safety or flight risk, had been delayed for nearly two months at the request of his attorneys after the Trump administration publicly said it would take him into ICE custody and move to deport him if released.

On Thursday, the government offered Abrego Garcia assurance that they would remove him to Costa Rica if he agreed to delay his pre-trial release, plead guilty to criminal smuggling charges and serve any sentence imposed by the court, according to the filing.

It included a letter from a Costa Rican official stating that the country planned to provide refugee status or residency to him and said they would not send him back to his home country of El Salvador. Abrego Garcia was granted protection from deportation to El Salvador in 2019 due to threats of gang persecution.

He declined the offer.

At 4 p.m. on Friday, Principal Legal Advisor for ICE Charles Wall sent Abrego Garcia’s legal counsel an email telling him to report to the Baltimore field office on Monday, according to the filing.

One minute later, another email.

“Please let this email serve as notice that DHS may remove your client, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, to Uganda no earlier than 72 hours from now (absent weekends),” Wall wrote.

The exchange represents “further coercive actions that leave little doubt that the entire federal government is engaged in a coordinated effort to punish Mr. Abrego for fighting back against its unlawful conduct,” Hecker wrote the court Saturday morning.

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gov. Wes Moore echoed other Democrats in Maryland on Friday mentioning the need to honor due process in this case, saying “everyone receives proper notice of the allegations against them and has an opportunity to be heard.”

He added the case was never about one person, but about the laws that govern all people in this country.

“Several courts have made decisions in this case, and we expect the Trump administration to follow those decisions,” he said.

On Saturday, after finding out the latest developments in the case, his office declined to comment any further.

Abrego Garcia is facing criminal charges stemming from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee. He was driving an SUV with several other men inside and told officers he was taking them to a construction job. Officer suspected he may have been transporting them as part of a trafficking operation, but did not arrest or charge him nor investigate the incident further.

Prosecutors filed charges in May doubling down on the Trump administration’s claim that he is a dangerous gang member and human trafficker, claims that he, his family and attorneys categorically deny. The government brought him back from El Salvador, where it had deported him in March in defiance of a 2019 court order, in June to face the charges.

The court filing Saturday comes days after Abrego Garcia’s attorneys asked the judge to dismiss the criminal case, citing “vindictive and selective prosecution.”

“The government is attempting to use this case—and this Court—to punish Mr. Abrego for successfully fighting his unlawful removal. That is a constitutional violation of the most basic sort," Hecker wrote the court on Tuesday.

“Kilmar for the first time in 160 days was able to hug and kiss his wife, children and other family members. That feeling of joy and reunion should not last 72 hours,” said Jossie Flor Sapunar, spokesperson for CASA. “The Trump administration has made it clear their intentions to separate this Maryland dad from his babies.”

CASA is planning a prayer vigil rally Monday at 7 a.m. outside the George H. Fallon Federal Building, where the Baltimore ICE field office is located.

“While this has been unimaginably horrible, Kilmar and his family through their faith in God have fought back and we will fight with them,” said Sapunar. “It’s been tough but their faith has kept them strong to fight for these 160 days. Monday is another battle in the fight for his complete liberation.”

“I’m grateful that Kilmar has been released, but this tragic ordeal is bigger than one person—it’s about upholding the due process owed to every American,” said Baltimore city council member Phylicia Porter. “This victory feels short-lived when he must report to ICE on Monday, a stark reminder that our system continues to undermine those very rights.”

This story will be updated.