The waiting, the Ravens know, is the hardest part. And they could be doing a lot of waiting this weekend.

Waiting for quarterback Lamar Jackson, sidelined at practice all week by a back contusion, to recover in time for Saturday’s must-win game against the Green Bay Packers.

Waiting to find out whether Packers quarterback Jordan Love, one of the NFL’s most efficient passers, will clear the concussion protocol or whether backup Malik Willis will take his place.

Waiting for Pittsburgh’s game Sunday in Cleveland, when, even if the Ravens leave Lambeau Field with a win, their postseason hopes would end with a Browns loss to the AFC North-leading Steelers.

“We have to win our game first to give ourselves a chance, and we’ll see what happens after that, but we’re playing football,” safety Kyle Hamilton said Tuesday. “We have an opportunity to go out there and win a game, so we have to prepare that way and we have to go out there and play that way.”

As the Ravens (7-8) and Green Bay (9-5-1) prepare for their Saturday night matchup, here’s what to watch in Week 17. All stats are courtesy of Sports Info Solutions, Pro Football Focus and the NFL’s Next Gen Stats unless otherwise noted.

1. The Ravens’ offense looks different with backup Tyler Huntley under center instead of Jackson — quicker drop-backs, shorter throws, fewer productive broken plays. But the Packers’ offense can change just as dramatically with Willis at the reins instead of Love.

In Willis’ two starts last year for the injured Love, Green Bay dropped back to pass on just 33.3% of its plays, which would’ve been a league-low rate for the 2024 season. After Willis replaced Love on Saturday against the Chicago Bears, the Packers had just a 40% drop-back rate.

But Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur has made the most of Willis’ dual-threat tools. The Packers won both of Willis’ starts last year, rushing for 261 yards (4.9 per carry) against the Indianapolis Colts and 188 yards (5.1 per carry) against the Tennessee Titans. In a loss to the Bears on Saturday, they rushed for 192 yards (4.4 per carry), with Willis also flashing his improved ability as a passer (9-for-11 for 121 yards and a touchdown).

Even with Green Bay’s inconsistent run blocking this year — the Packers rank 23rd in ESPN’s run block win rate — Willis can be a capable playmaker if Love is unavailable. Over the past two seasons, according to analytics site rbsdm.com, his expected points added per play have exceeded those of even Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, though Willis’ success rate — a measure of down-to-down efficiency — is mediocre.

“Whichever quarterback’s out there, we’ll know who the quarterback is and how they play,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “But Malik has done a great job. I think he’s had a good year when he’s played. He’s very elusive back there. He throws a good ball. His timing and his mechanics have really looked good this year. So he’s obviously a very dangerous quarterback. He looked good in this last game when he played. So we’ll be very much very respectful of him or whoever’s back there playing quarterback.”

2. Ravens players spoke reverentially of Lambeau Field this week, with Hamilton calling it “one of the last few cathedrals of NFL football.” But it’s also a defensive fortress for the Packers this year.

At home, Green Bay has allowed just 14.6 points per game, which would easily lead the NFL, and 251.9 yards per game, which would also easily lead the NFL. On the road, the Packers have allowed 25.1 points per game and 345.1 yards per game, which would rank 24th and 23rd leaguewide, respectively.

Green Bay hasn’t just feasted on talent-starved teams, either. It faced a still-healthy Detroit Lions offense in Week 1, a Jayden Daniels-led Washington Commanders team in Week 2, a largely healthy Philadelphia Eagles attack in Week 10 and the Bears in Week 14.

But the Packers haven’t played at home since losing All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons to a torn ACL in Week 15. In that loss to the Denver Broncos, they allowed 34 points and 391 yards, their third-most yardage in a game this season. In the loss to Chicago, they allowed 22 points and 400 yards, their second most.

Even if Jackson is sidelined, the Ravens will have to test Green Bay’s ability to limit big plays. Over seven home games, the Packers have allowed just 27 plays of 15-plus yards (23 passes and four runs). Over eight road games, they’ve allowed 50 such explosive gains (45 passes and five runs).

3. The Ravens’ pass rush never really recovered after losing its best rusher, defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike, to a season-ending injury in September. Now the Packers are trying to hold on without theirs.

Before the Packers lost Parsons in Week 15, he ranked among the NFL’s top three edge rushers in sacks (12.5), pressures (83), quick pressures (34 recorded in 2.5 seconds or less), pressure rate (20.7%) and the percentage of pass rush snaps when he was either double-teamed or chip-blocked (37.2%).

Without Parsons, Green Bay’s pass rush turns from a strength into a weakness. With him off the field, the Packers have a solid 37% pressure rate but just a 2.7% sack rate. Entering Week 17, the San Francisco 49ers ranked last in the NFL in sack rate at 3.1%.

With defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (four sacks) also sidelined by a season-ending ankle injury, the Packers have just one pass rusher available who ranks in the top 70 in win rate among qualifying defensive linemen and edge defenders: defensive end Lukas Van Ness (1.5 sacks). That’s good news for Jackson and Huntley, both of whom have struggled to avoid sacks this year.

“Obviously, like any team, whether you lose Lamar Jackson, whether you lose Parsons, that’s a hit,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Tuesday. “That’s a fact, but their two edge guys [Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare] are still really good players. They’re very active inside, do a great job with their blitz patterns and on third down, so it’ll be a real challenge for us. But obviously, like any team, when you lose an elite player — a gold-jacket player like that — it’s going to sting."

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye slides in front of Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith on Sunday during a poor showing by the Ravens’ defense. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

4. The Ravens’ defense has not often been ready for prime time this season. Saturday’s game could be its final test under the lights.

In Week 1, the Ravens allowed 41 points and 497 yards in a loss to the Bills. Two weeks later, they gave up 38 points and 426 yards in a loss to the Lions. The Ravens bounced back in Week 9, when they held the Miami Dolphins to six points and 332 yards, but Sunday night was another disaster. The New England Patriots finished with 28 points and 453 yards in their comeback win.

Overall, in their four prime-time games, the Ravens have allowed 6.2 yards per play. The Cincinnati Bengals are allowing an NFL-worst 6.4 yards allowed per play overall this season.

“It’s the National Football League, top of the line, and you understand the prime-time games are in prime time for a reason,” defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Tuesday. “Most likely, the teams that are playing are really good. But, honestly, I think that it just comes down to us just executing, and sometimes we’ve executed, sometimes we haven’t.

“Just really, this year, I felt like we’ve just been maybe a step behind. So it’s something that we continue to chase. We’re not making excuses about it. Like I said, tip your hat off to the teams we’re playing. Obviously, they found a way to get it done, and that’s something that we continue to search for. We’ve had our opportunities.”

5. With a Ravens loss Saturday or a Steelers win Sunday, the Ravens will be out of playoff contention — and one step closer to knowing their slot in the 2026 NFL draft.

According to The New York Times, the Ravens entered Week 17 with 25% odds of earning the No. 14 overall pick. They took Hamilton there three years ago, one of the best picks of general manager Eric DeCosta’s tenure.

Other likely landing spots for the Ravens include No. 15 overall (24% odds), No. 13 (15% odds) and No. 16 (11% odds). According to the Times, they have only a 1% chance of getting the No. 11 pick and a 5% chance of falling to No. 18, the lowest slot available for nonplayoff teams.