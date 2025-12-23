Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

From the comment section on the team’s live YouTube streams to the replies on reporters’ tweets, “FIRE HARBAUGH” messages abound.

A contingent of Ravens fans is taking to social media to express their anger. But how do the sentiments shared through screens compare to what fans say when asked face-to-face?

The Banner decided to talk to more than a dozen Ravens fans before the team’s game against the New England Patriots and conduct follow-up interviews with five of them after the 28-24 loss to get their thoughts on a disappointing season.

After traversing the tailgates and maneuvering through the concourse at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night, The Banner found that fans ranging across locations, backgrounds and generations have mostly come to the same conclusion: It’s time for a change.

From Jill Ceroll, an Owings Mills resident who’s been a PSL owner since Day 1, to Eric Quinn, a Harford County native who’s relocated to Boston and watches most of the games on television, the fans The Banner talked to agree that the change needs to start from the top.

“If something’s not working — and, like I said, we’re just not getting over the hump — you got to change it up,” Ceroll said. “And we don’t seem to change it up. And if a change is needed, unfortunately, head coach is where you start because, at the end of the day, he has the ultimate say.”

Jill Cerroll, in purple sweater at center left, and Grace Marecki, center right in purple hat, tailgate with friends before the Baltimore Ravens host the New England Patriots. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Ceroll admitted that this might be a “spoiled” fan take, referring to a comment made earlier in the season by safety Kyle Hamilton about the team’s recent run of success. Fans know that they’re lucky to be in a position to expect greatness.

They also aren’t afraid to give Harbaugh his flowers for building the team to such a place.

“I’m a fan of Harbaugh,” said Ryan Dear of Howard County. “I think he’s a good coach, borderline maybe even a Hall of Famer ... Do I think it might be time to go in a different direction? I would say last night [the loss to the New England Patriots] definitely pushed me more towards that.”

Dear is not the type of fan to jump in with a reactionary comment online. He listens to podcasts and keeps up with local outlets like The Banner, The Athletic and Russell Street Report, while also acknowledging he doesn’t know everything that goes on behind the scenes.

Similarly, Deante Brown from North Baltimore keeps up with the news, but he also has formed his opinion based on what he’s seen from the players themselves. He follows them on social media and watches them closely on the sidelines.

The fans’ reasons for wanting a head coaching change vary. Brown’s start with what he’s observed.

“From the outside looking in, I just don’t know if the team is in sync with him and if they believe in John,” Brown said.

He’s seen hints of discontent on social media, from wide receiver Zay Flowers briefly deleting all his Ravens content (he added it back) to a fan video of tight end Isaiah Likely describing the team’s situation after Sunday’s loss as “ass.” The miscommunication over whether Jackson would play against the Chicago Bears also worried him.

But, most importantly, he’s seen the product on the field.

Quinn, who was in town for his one game of the season Sunday, has drawn similar conclusions.

“I just don’t think the team respects Harbaugh anymore,” Quinn said. “They just never show up to play. ... It was a good run. I don’t think he’s a bad coach. I just think it’s time to part ways.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh watches as the New England Patriots run out the clock in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

In addition to their concerns about the players’ body language around the head coach, they’re also concerned about the players’ performance on the field.

At their tailgate in Lot G, Ceroll and a group of friends, many of them teachers, decried the players’ lack of discipline on the field, saying if their students showed such disregard, the teachers would be punished.

Ceroll did lay some of the blame on the players’ shoulders — “They’re getting paid a lot of money to execute plays” — but noticed there have been more “mental mistakes” in recent years. Grace Marecki declared it “undisciplined football,” and Ceroll wholeheartedly agreed.

Those errors have factored into another huge frustration, one that was fresh after the loss to the Patriots: the Ravens’ inability to keep a fourth-quarter lead.

A large crowd of fans moves through the concourse at M&T Bank Stadium. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Ravens fans Andy Claxton, right, and his son, Thomas, 8, watch large TVs showing scores from around the league as they wait to enter M&T Bank Stadium. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Multiple fans mentioned that the team seems to play “not to lose.” And all of them questioned running back Derrick Henry’s usage (or lack thereof) when the game’s on the line.

It’s been a question fans have asked multiple times since Henry was signed, and it’s a question Harbaugh has been asked about time and again. Harbaugh’s responses, they felt, are lacking.

“I still can’t fathom the thought of why he wasn’t playing in the fourth [quarter],” Brown said. “It’s a consistent frustration in my opinion. The answers, to me, are pretty vague.”

Fans do not believe Harbaugh is solely to blame for the team’s woes. There were mixed reviews when it came to the coordinators. Some like offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and some are ready to see him go. While lots of fans respect defensive coordinator Zach Orr for what he did as a player, some are worried about the defense’s inconsistency. His backers say he just needs experience since he’s young — but not everyone’s in agreement over whether Baltimore is the place he should be gaining experience.

Changing coordinators and position coaches only does so much, though. Many fans The Banner spoke with believe it’s time for a clean slate.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is hit by New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins after a short gain in the second quarter of Sunday’s game. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

But they all expressed their love for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Many said they’re worried Jackson is more injured than the team is letting on, although several expressed concern over the “mysteriousness” of everything surrounding Jackson and his weekly absences from practice. They’re also nervous that there hasn’t been any news on whether Jackson plans to extend his contract.

Fans stand in the front row to watch their teams warm up on the field on Sunday. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

With so much in flux, most fans would like to hear from owner Steve Bisciotti at some point after this season. As a whole, they think he’s a great owner and appreciate that he’s hands-off. Dear said he trusts that Bisciotti will make the best decision for the team — but he’d still like to hear his vision.

“The more we could hear from the ownership, the better,” Dear said.

Fans’ need to hear from Bisciotti becomes even more urgent if he decides it’s best to stay the course.

“I think if they decide to continue going with Harbaugh, there needs to be some kind of clarification on why,” Quinn said. “I just think the fan base is quite angry, I think the players are angry. ... Yeah, I would like to hear from Bisciotti. I know he’s a behind-the-scenes guy, but I think the fan base deserves to hear something if they continue to go down this road.”