After the Ravens lost to the New England Patriots, putting their playoff hopes out of their control, tight end Isaiah Likely’s interaction with a fan on his way out of M&T Bank Stadium went viral.

Many interpreted his comments, which were faint and hard to hear, as criticizing his own team for how bad it was.

The day after the video was posted, Likely took to X to clarify his statements, saying: “Never once said MY TEAM ass. I said “THIS S*** A** as F***. Yall Gone spin whatever narrative yall have to go viral. I FOREVER got my Brothers back.”

Likely broke it down further in the locker room Tuesday. He said he was expressing his disappointment about the situation, not his team.

“At the end of the day, when you have an awesome team, and your record shows that you’re 7-8 but you have the talent, the capability and all the players love each other, you’re going to be upset,” Likely said.

The Ravens’ 28-24 loss to the Patriots means that to make the playoffs, they must beat the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers in back-to-back weeks, and the Pittsburgh Steelers must lose to the Cleveland Browns this week. That means their fate rests on a 3-12 team beating a 9-6 team on Sunday.

“Who would want to not control their own destiny and go to playoffs?” Likely said. “And being 7-8, having to win this game and hope that the Browns take care of our business, I mean, nobody wants to be in that position."