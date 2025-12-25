Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is considered doubtful for Saturday’s must-win game against the Green Bay Packers after missing the week of practice with a back contusion.

Coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday said Jackson, who left Sunday night’s loss to the New England Patriots after taking a hit to the back in the second quarter, could play Saturday despite not having practiced. But Jackson would likely be limited physically. Harbaugh called the contusion “legitimate and very painful.”

Meanwhile, both Packers quarterbacks, starter Jordan Love (concussion/left shoulder) and backup Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness), are questionable.

The Ravens’ playoff hopes are on the line at Lambeau Field. To force a de facto AFC North title game in Pittsburgh in Week 18, the Ravens need a win over the Packers and a Cleveland Browns win over the Steelers on Sunday.

“We understand the depth of every situation,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “So the guys know, the guys are going to go play really hard and really well and do their best to go win the game. I’m very confident in how they’re going to play and how they’re going to perform. I love the way we’re doing so many things. And, just like them and me and everybody else, we want to put it all together. We haven’t really put it all together yet.”

Jackson has started 12 of the Ravens’ 15 games — a hamstring injury sidelined him for over a month — and has been limited in recent weeks by a string of lower-body injuries. If he’s unavailable Saturday, backup Tyler Huntley will make his second start of the season.

The Ravens are 5-11 since 2019 in games Jackson has not started, but Huntley helped guide the team to a Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears that ended a four-game losing streak. He went 17-for-22 for 186 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 53 yards.

“A lot of our games have been must-win, and every week we must win, so we have to focus on going 1-0 this week,” Huntley, who’s 4-6 as a starter over his Ravens career, said Wednesday. “If we’re doing everything that we need to do, we’ll get that.”

Love was knocked out of the Packers’ loss to the Chicago Bears last week with a concussion. He was limited in practice all week. He’s also dealing with a left (nonthrowing) shoulder injury.

Then Willis hurt his right (throwing) shoulder on the final play of regulation against the Bears and did not practice Wednesday because of an illness.

“Whichever quarterback’s out there, we’ll know who the quarterback is and how they play,” Harbaugh said Wednesday.

If neither can play, Clayton Tune is the team’s third quarterback. He has played 13 games across two seasons, with 14 completions on 23 attempts for 70 yards.

Ravens left guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) were cleared for Saturday. Vorhees left the New England game late in the third quarter and was replaced by rookie Emery Jones Jr. Awuzie missed the game and was limited in practice this week.

Undrafted rookie linebacker Jay Higgins, who is returning from injured reserve, was a full participant through the week and is questionable. Depth defensive tackle Taven Bryan, who was on injured reserve with a knee problem, was limited Friday and has been ruled out.

Five other Packers — cornerback Bo Melton (illness), guard Sean Ryan (knee/illness), offensive lineman Zach Tom (back/knee), wide receiver Christian Watson (shoulder/illness) and safety Evan Williams (knee) — are questionable, while guard John Williams and former Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch have been ruled out.

Banner Ravens reporter Giana Han contributed to this article.