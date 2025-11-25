Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Tuesday, one day after missing a walk-through with a toe injury, along with two other starters.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, who left Sunday’s win over the New York Jets with an ankle injury, was back on the field, along with nose tackle Travis Jones, who missed Monday’s walk-through with an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who was injured in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings, was limited in the walk-through Monday and returned to the field Tuesday. Cornerback Keyon Martin (rib) was also on the field after missing a week and then being limited Monday.

Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (knee) and running back Justice Hill were the only missing players.

Jackson’s return suggests he’ll be able to play Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He’s expected to address reporters after practice Tuesday, along with coach John Harbaugh.

Jackson has missed one day of practice over each of the past three weeks with lower-body injuries. Knee soreness sidelined him ahead of the Ravens’ win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, and he sat out last Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Jackson went on to play every offensive snap in the Ravens’ win Sunday over the New York Jets, the team’s fifth straight victory.

Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson was feeling “good.” Asked whether Jackson’s recent injuries had affected his play, Harbaugh said he “can’t really say.” Over the past three games, Jackson’s completed 57.1% of his passes while averaging 174 passing yards and 19 rushing yards per game. Jackson’s thrown one touchdown and two interceptions — both off unfortunate deflections — and fumbled twice in that span.

“Like I said, I’m always proud of him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s playing winning football. He’s working really hard every week to be prepared and be ready to play and doing everything he can do to win the game and win the next game and be ready to play winning football.”