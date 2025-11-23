Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, a star of the Ravens’ defense, left Sunday’s win over the New York Jets in the fourth quarter, but coach John Harbaugh indicated the injury would not linger.

“It’s not a serious injury,” Harbaugh said in a postgame news conference.

Hamilton appeared to hurt his left leg or foot. He tried to go back on the field but struggled to walk. After Ravens staffers tended to him on the sidelines, Hamilton went to the locker room with under two minutes to go.

Hamilton has dealt with injuries through the season. He missed Wednesday’s practice with shoulder and groin injuries, which also limited him through Thursday’s practice. Hamilton was hampered by a groin injury from Weeks 5-8.

In the second quarter Sunday, Hamilton went down and was clutching his shoulder. He went into the medical tent and returned to the game on the same drive.

Two quarters later, he suffered a different injury, rolling his ankle.

The Ravens face a short week ahead of their Thanksgiving night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.