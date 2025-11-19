Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing at practice Wednesday, the second straight week he’s missed the team’s opening on-field workout.

It’s unclear what sidelined Jackson on Wednesday. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Andrew Vorhees, wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), tight end Isaiah Likely, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, cornerback Keyon Martin and safety Kyle Hamilton were also missing, while cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) and running back Justice Hill (toe) returned to practice.

Last Wednesday, Jackson missed the team’s first practice of the week as he dealt with knee soreness. He returned to practice Thursday as a full participant and played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, though he struggled with his accuracy and was sacked five times.

“Finding ways to win the game, that’s what counts,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “That’s what matters, and I think Lamar did a great job in both of those games [wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Browns] of playing that kind of winning football.”

Jackson missed three games earlier this season with a Week 4 hamstring injury that sidelined him for about a month.

The Ravens have won four straight games and are heavy favorites in Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets, who will start former Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor under center.

Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after practice Wednesday, and an injury report will be released later.