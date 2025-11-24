Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Monday’s walk-through practice with a toe injury, the fourth lower-body ailment he’s dealt with this season.

Jackson missed three games in October with a hamstring injury, and knee soreness and a minor ankle injury have sidelined him at practice over the past two weeks. On Monday, a day after Jackson struggled at times with his accuracy and had just 11 rushing yards on seven carries in a 23-10 win over the New York Jets, a toe injury appeared on the Ravens’ post-practice report.

Even a minor injury could threaten Jackson’s availability for the Ravens’ “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Asked after practice Monday night how Jackson was feeling, Harbaugh told reporters: “He’s good. He’s good.”

Asked whether Jackson’s recent injuries have affected his play — the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player has completed less than 60% of his passes in three straight games — Harbaugh said he “can’t really say.”

“Like I said, I’m always proud of him,” he said. “He’s playing winning football. He’s working really hard every week to be prepared and be ready to play and doing everything he can do to win the game and win the next game and be ready to play winning football.”

Jackson was not made available to reporters after practice. He said after Sunday’s game that his taped-up ankle was “pretty solid, for the most part.” He also said his injuries weren’t hindering the offense, which finished with just 241 yards (4.2 per play).

“I feel like we just need to execute a lot better,” Jackson said. “We get in great field position, but we’re not putting points on the board. That has nothing to do with an injury. We just need to put points on the board right there.”

The Ravens (6-5) have climbed to the top of the AFC North with a five-game winning streak, carried largely by a resurgent defense and strong special teams, but they could be without several of their most important players Thursday.

Along with Jackson, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton missed Monday’s practice with an ankle injury that sidelined him late in Sunday’s win. Harbaugh said Monday that he has a chance of playing Thursday.

Defensive linemen Travis Jones (ankle) and Taven Bryan (knee) were also missing. Harbaugh said Bryan could be placed on short-term injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least four games.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (ankle), who’s missed the past two games, and cornerback Keyon Martin (rib) were estimated to be limited.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) was estimated to be a full participant Monday. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor told local reporters that Burrow is expected to return Thursday from a turf toe injury that he suffered in Week 2. Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has started the past six games for the Bengals (3-8).

“I anticipate him playing, but we’ll continue to work through the week,” Taylor said of Burrow.

The Bengals ruled wide receiver Tee Higgins (concussion) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) out of Thursday’s game.