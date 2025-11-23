Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens overcame a slow start on offense as they handled the New York Jets in the second half of a 23-10 win Sunday, the team’s fifth straight victory.

With the Steelers’ loss Sunday to the Chicago Bears, the Ravens (6-5) moved into a tie with Pittsburgh (6-5) atop the AFC North. According to The New York Times’ playoff simulator, the Ravens have 88% odds of winning the division for a third straight season. They will face the Steelers for the first time in Week 14.

Jackson, playing through an ankle injury that sidelined him at practice Wednesday, started 6-for-11 for 59 yards and finished 13-for-23 for 153 yards. He rushed seven times for 11 yards. The Ravens struggled against one of the NFL’s worst defenses, finishing with 241 yards of total offense and just 4.2 yards per play.

Former Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor, making his second straight start for the Jets (2-9), went 17-for-28 passing for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Jets finished with 482 yards of offense and had a potential touchdown drive cut short in the fourth quarter by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who ripped out the ball from running back Breece Hall at the 2-yard line. Safety Alohi Gilman recovered it at the 3.

The Ravens trailed 7-3 at halftime but returned for the third quarter with a drive more impressive than any they authored in the first half. Running back Derrick Henry (21 carries for 64 yards) scored at the end of an 11-play, 74-yard march that gave the Ravens their first lead.

A turnover on downs in Jets territory gave the Ravens a short field on their ensuing possession, and Henry scored again on fourth-and-2 to push their advantage to 17-7.

Jordan rules

Lamar Jackson had a nondescript game. The defense did what it had to against a nondescript Jets offense. Leave it to punter Jordan Stout, who not long ago seemed to have an uncertain future in Baltimore, to provide two of the game’s most electric moments.

The fourth-year veteran had four punts for 246 yards, including a 74-yard bomb and a 67-yarder that bounced out at the Jets’ 5-yard line. After the 67-yarder, he had no choice but to stop, pose and flaunt his stuff. The Ravens sideline went wild. So did the crowd at M&T Bank Stadium.

If the Ravens’ offense remains stuck in the mud, and if their defense comes off its heater, they’ll need excellent special teams performances. Stout has been one of the Ravens’ most reliable contributors all year, and Sunday might’ve been his finest game with the franchise.

— Jonas Shaffer, Ravens reporter

Where’s the fire?

After last week’s game, you would think the Ravens would come out with more fire. Despite the win, it wasn’t a performance they should be proud of. It was another listless showing against one of the league’s bottom dwellers. What is it going to take to get the Ravens to play up to their potential? If this team makes it into the playoffs, does it have the fight to make a run? Sure, the Ravens had another takeaway on defense and converted in the red zone, but what does it mean against the Jets? Against a stronger opponent, they wouldn’t have had the buffer to find their momentum.

— Giana Han, Ravens reporter

Zay Flowers led the Ravens with five receptions for 58 yards Sunday. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Looking shaky for the final stretch

When the most impressive player on the field in a win is punter Jordan Stout, the Ravens should be at least a little worried. They’ve plowed through bad opponents led by bad quarterbacks, and the Jets were no different. But disappointing drives and another underwhelming start by Lamar Jackson are troubling trends entering a slate of division games that should be tougher than any of the past five contests.

Although I’ve been impressed with how the defense has come together, there’s still not a lot of pressure. How will the Ravens hold up against Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers or Drake Maye? We’ve seen enough to know Baltimore can win the weakened AFC North, but we’ve also seen enough to know the problems that led to their 1-5 start haven’t gone away.

— Kyle Goon, columnist

How sustainable is this?

I’ve said for weeks it doesn’t matter how ugly these wins look down the stretch, so long as they’re wins. So it would be hypocritical to criticize another lackluster showing by the Ravens. It was another unimpressive performance, but it came in a win. Baltimore will probably be fine playing this way against Cincinnati on Thursday, but against the Steelers, Patriots and Packers, it will need to be a lot better. We have yet to see a sign that it can reach another level.

— Paul Mancano, Banner Ravens Podcast host