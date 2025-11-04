Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens are trading for Titans outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, according to reports, sending a conditional fifth-round pick for the versatile edge rusher.

Jones, 28, has 4.5 sacks in the past four games and ranked 48th among 90 qualifying edge rushers in win rate on “true pass sets,” which Pro Football Focus defines as drop-backs excluding plays with three or fewer pass rushers, play-action, screens, short drops and throws released in less than 2 seconds. He has 19 pressures this season, according to PFF, four more than defensive lineman Travis Jones, who was leading the team.

Dre’Mont Jones, at 6-foot-3, 281 pounds, also can line up inside, though he’s played primarily on the edge for Tennessee. He’s on a one-year deal with a $2 million base salary, meaning he wouldn’t take up much space on the Ravens’ salary cap.

The Ravens have needed help up front since losing defensive lineman to a season-ending neck injury he suffered against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

In the six games since, on drop-backs with four or fewer pass rushers, their defense ranks 24th in the NFL in sack rate (4%) and 32nd in pressure rate (17.2%), according to Sports Info Solutions. No team since at least 2016 has finished a season with a pressure rate below 20% on non-blitzes.

The deal for Jones, which could reportedly become a fourth-round pick, is the second trade the Ravens have agreed to in three days and their third overall this season. They dealt little-used cornerback Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick on Saturday. They also traded outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman last month and swapped late-round picks.

The Ravens still have time to make further moves as they look to upgrade their roster during the season’s second half. The trade deadline close at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

