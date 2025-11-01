Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens have traded little-used cornerback Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 sixth-round pick, the teams announced Saturday.

The deal ends a disappointing stint in Baltimore for Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback who impressed early in training camp after signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million in June. Alexander’s history of knee injuries, however, flared up in early August, and he didn’t practice until the week of the Ravens’ season opener. He struggled to make an impact after his return.

Alexander was active for three games and played in just two of the Ravens’ first eight games. He heads to Philadelphia with just five tackles in 61 defensive snaps.

Alexander’s biggest highlight might’ve come in his last on-field appearance, a Week 5 loss to Houston. He confronted Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel after the rookie scored a touchdown and did Ravens legend Ray Lewis’ signature “squirrel” dance in the end zone.

“I just love the guy,” coach John Harbaugh said of Alexander a day later. “I love his attitude. He’s working super hard. I don’t think he’s 100% back yet, but we sure needed him out there, with all the injuries and stuff like that. And I thought he went out there, really fought and really tried to do well. So, as far as the level of it, there’s a lot more football in Jaire, for sure. That’s what we have to just try to keep pulling out.”

Alexander struggled in Week 1, allowing three catches on three targets for 83 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, as the Ravens collapsed late in a loss to the Buffalo Bills. He entered the season behind reserve Chidobe Awuzie in the cornerback rotation, and the Ravens’ trade for starting safety Alohi Gilman made a path to the playing field even more difficult.

The deal will save the Ravens about $1 million in salary cap space, giving general manager Eric DeCosta more financial flexibility ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

This article has been updated.