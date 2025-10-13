Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Twenty-three hours after Ravens coach John Harbaugh gravely delivered the news outside linebacker Tavius Robinson’s injury was “bad,” the coach returned with a much more positive outlook.

Further evaluation revealed Robinson’s broken foot injury is similar to the one tight end Isaiah Likely suffered during training camp, Harbaugh said Monday as the team enters its bye week. The recovery period is estimated to be 6-8 weeks, which means Robinson can return with four to six games left in the season.

Likely returned to practice seven weeks after his surgery and played his first game after eight weeks.

With Robinson out, the Ravens are very thin at outside linebacker. They came into the season without Adisa Isaac, who looked on track to make the roster before he dislocated his elbow in the preseason game. Then they traded Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman five days before Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The remaining healthy outside linebackers are Kyle Van Noy, who is coming off a 12.5-sack season but has already dealt with a hamstring injury this season; David Ojabo, who benefited from Isaac’s injury and made the team but has been inactive for two games; and rookie Mike Green, who has yet to make a splash in the pass rush.

Isaac still has a chance to return before Robinson.

“They’re talking about maybe mid-November, late November for Isaac, possibly,” Harbaugh said.

However, Isaac missed much of his rookie year with a lingering hamstring injury, so he is returning with very little NFL experience.

With the need for more than three outside linebackers, combined with the uncertainty surrounding the injured players’ recoveries, Harbaugh said everything is on the table for filling out the depth chart at that position.

“We have a couple of guys that we like on the practice squad right now that are doing really well,” Harbaugh said. “So I wouldn’t mind giving those guys a shot, one of those guys at least. So that’s option number one, the most obvious option, and then there’s the other options [of signing or trading for a player] are certainly on the table.”

The Ravens are also awaiting the return of some players on the offensive side of the trenches.

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley appeared on the injury report in Week 4, ahead of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, dealing with yet another ankle injury. While he did not practice as a full participant, he played in the game against the Chiefs but only lasted 16 snaps.

Stanley then missed the Week 5 game against the Houston Texans but returned to practice for before the Rams game. He was a full participant for two practices and started, but he came out on the fourth drive after playing 23 snaps.

“It’s structurally good, or he wouldn’t be out there playing, but then it becomes a matter of his ability to perform on it,” Harbaugh said of Stanley’s ankle. “The only person that knows that is the player, so you got to go by that. But he’s fighting to go out there and play.”

Harbaugh said the bye week offers Stanley a chance to heal up.

Joe Noteboom has been filling in as third-round pick Emery Jones Jr. continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery. Jones made his practice debut at the beginning of the month.

“He’s a young dude,” Harbaugh said of Jones. “He’s only been at practice for a week. So there’s a lot that goes into knowing what to do under fire and pass protection. He hasn’t done any pass protection yet because of his shoulder. This will be the first week he has a chance to do pass protection ... So you can see the challenges with that, but we’re trying to get him up to speed as fast as we can.”

Harbaugh is also hoping to see the return of Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, who plays a significant role in the offense’s blocking schemes. Ricard suffered a calf injury at the end of training camp that the team thought would take two to three weeks to recover from, but he suffered a setback.

Ricard returned to practice Oct. 9, and Harbaugh said the team hopes to have him back after the bye for their Week 8 game against the Chicago Bears. However, he added that he can’t make any promises.

“The way it works, the way the injury is is it’s pretty much recovered from that kind of a standpoint,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just a matter of him being comfortable with his level of strength and his ability to perform. I mean, it’s him being able to get himself out there and push his way through practice and feel like it’s going to stay healthy, feel like he can move and run and change direction and power into people. I mean, it’s really up to him. All we can do is ask him how he’s doing, how he’s feeling and if he can push himself to do more or not.”

The Ravens escaped their 17-3 loss to the Rams without any other injuries. Harbaugh said cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who has dealt with groin and calf injuries this season, was in good health after playing most of the game.

Harbaugh also said in his post-game press conference after the Rams game that two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith, who are both dealing with hamstring injuries, should return after the bye week.