The Ravens are reportedly trading outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman as part of a late-round draft pick swap.

Oweh had no sacks through five games for the Ravens and was getting a career-low 45% of the team’s defensive snaps. The former first-round pick, who had 10 sacks last season, was playing on his fifth-year option and was due about $8 million over the rest of the season.

Gilman has started 30 games over the past two-plus seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers, a key cog in defensive coordinator Mike Minter’s unit. His arrival as a deep safety could free up safety Kyle Hamilton to play closer to the line of scrimmage, where he’s been most disruptive over his career.

As part of the trade, the Ravens also sent a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft and received a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

