Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, as well as five other Ravens starters, returned to practice ahead of the team’s game Sunday against the New York Jets.

Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury, according to the team’s Wednesday injury report, his third injury of the season.

The Ravens also saw starting inside linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), safety Kyle Hamilton (shoulder / groin), tight end Isaiah Likely (calf), left guard Andrew Vorhees (foot) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (illness) return to practice after missing Wednesday’s session.

Coach John Harbaugh declined to discuss Jackson’s injury during his Wednesday press conference.

He said Jackson’s absence that day was the “same type of situation” as the previous week, when he missed a day of practice before returning to prepare for the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s the physical nature of the sport,” Harbaugh said. “Some guys don’t practice on Wednesday. We’ll try to get everybody available for Sunday that we can, and we’ll see as the week goes on, who becomes available.”

Jackson missed three games this season due to a hamstring injury. He returned for the Ravens’ Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins and played in the win over the Minnesota Vikings before missing practice due to knee soreness. However, he only missed one day and played in the Ravens’ Week 11 win over the Cleveland Browns.

It is not clear when or how Jackson hurt his ankle.

Jackson is coming off of two games where his completion percentage was under 60%, although his season completion percentage (68%) is still higher than his 2023 percentage (67.2%) when he won MVP.

Jackson completed 14-of-25 passes for 193 yards against the Browns. He also ran for 10 yards and was sacked five times, the second-most this season (he was sacked a career-high seven times against the Detroit Lions).

The Ravens play two games in five days, hosting the Jets on Sunday and then the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night.

Only two players on the active roster remained missing: wide receiver Rashod Bateman and cornerback Keyon Martin.

Bateman was hurt against the Vikings after he was brought down from behind near the goal line.

Martin was injured in the Browns game and had to stay in Cleveland for observation at a local hospital. He passed all the testing but is listed as having a rib injury.