Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Samuel L. Jackson is leaning in to the bit.

During an appearance this week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the actor said that while he’s an Atlanta Falcons fan, he cheers the most for the Ravens.

Why?

“Because Lamar Jackson’s my bastard son,” Jackson joked. “That’s what everybody thinks, so I roll with that.”

The Academy Award-nominated Jackson and NFL Most Valuable Player-winning Jackson have more than a passing resemblance.

“There’s all kinds of side-by-side pictures of us online,” Samuel L. Jackson told Kimmel. “And when he was at Louisville, he used to sit next to [wide receiver Traveon] Samuel, so it would be Samuel L. Jackson on the back of their jerseys when they were on the bench. It was great. Great for me.”

The actor’s fandom appears to be somewhat sincere.

In January, he posted a photo of himself wearing a purple hoodie with the words “In L We Truzz,” a slogan featured on clothing sold by the quarterback’s Era 8 Apparel line.

Lamar Jackson made his acting debut this May in the hit Starz series, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

“It was dope, just a dope gig,” Lamar Jackson said in June. “I had fun ... shooting the show, let’s get that out there. It was just fun. I had a lot of fun with it. A lot goes into that. Shout-out to all the actors and actresses, because man, a lot goes into that, all day for one scene.”