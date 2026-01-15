Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Not having defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike for the majority of the 2025 season was “horrible” for the Ravens, general manager Eric DeCosta said. And, considering they don’t have any updates to share more than four months later, his status for 2026 remains uncertain.

Madubuike, a two-time Pro Bowler whom the Ravens signed to a massive contract extension in the 2024 offseason, was injured in the Week 2 win over the Cleveland Browns. On Sept. 29, former head coach John Harbaugh announced Madubuike would be out for the season with a neck injury.

“A lot of that is something that he needs to address with you guys on his time, so I really can’t speak for him — I wouldn’t want to,” Harbaugh said in September. “Those are questions that would be best answered by him going forward, and he may be still getting some information on that as well.”

DeCosta’s postseason update Tuesday sounded very similar.

“Not having Nnamdi this year was a horrible situation for our team,” DeCosta said. “I think it affected us in different ways, in many ways. A great player, a great person, a special person. Still working through a lot of his different ideas and things that hopefully we can get more and more information about his situation. But, more than that, I couldn’t talk about specifics with him and his situation.”

Madubuike, who rejoined the team on the sideline for its regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hasn’t spoken to reporters since Week 2.

His only public commentary came in a since-deleted post on X. “Celebrate your journey,” he wrote in late December.

Madubuike, 29, has two years remaining on the four-year, $98 million extension. His 2026 base salary of $22 million is fully guaranteed, and his salary cap hit is $31 million. Because of void years the Ravens included in his contract to help lower his cap hit, his remaining $29.9 million in prorated bonus money is spread out through 2029, a bill that will come due at some point.

If Madubuike retires medically this offseason, he would forfeit his 2026 salary, dropping his 2026 cap hit to $9 million and the dead-money charge to $29.9 million, according to Russell Street Report. But Madubuike could also spend next season on injured reserve, earn his $22 million in guaranteed salary and still count for $31 million against the cap. Madubuike’s $18.5 million salary in 2027 and $4 million roster bonus are not guaranteed.

Madubuike’s injury could compel the Ravens to invest another Day 1 or Day 2 draft pick in their pass rush. He finished sixth on the team in sacks (two) despite playing just 74 pass rush snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. After Week 2, the Ravens ranked 28th in the NFL in sacks (27), 30th in sack rate (4.6%), 29th in overall pressure rate (33%) and 29th in pressure rate on non-blitzes (29.3%), according to Sports Info Solutions.

Owner Steve Bisciotti highlighted the impact of Madubuike’s loss as he was evaluating what was the fault of coaching and not. Although he called out the offensive line’s coaching, he said Madubuike’s absence is a big reason for the pass rush’s decline.

“I think Madubuike’s part of the reason Kyle Van Noy went from 10.5, 12 sacks to two,” Bisciotti said. “I think it was a domino effect. I think it was a trickle effect. I think Travis Jones, with Broderick [Washington] gone and Madubuike gone, God bless Travis, I think he did the very best he could. But, if he had had Madubuike next to him, he’d have been singled all year long. And instead they were able to double him all year long.”

The Ravens signed Jones and veteran nose tackle John Jenkins to extensions in the final month of the season, solidifying at least two more parts of the defensive line.