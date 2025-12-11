Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens solidified the future of their defensive front Thursday when they agreed to a three-year contract extension with nose tackle Travis Jones.

The deal keeps the 26-year-old in Baltimore through 2028 and is reportedly worth $40.5 million, with $25 million guaranteed, according to NFL.com.

“‘Big Trav’ is an ascending player and having him continue to man the middle of our defense is very exciting,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement.

The Ravens’ third-round pick in 2022, Jones is in his fourth season and second as a full-time starter.

Jones would have been a free agent in 2026, but according to The Athletic, he was considered to have only three accrued years under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, which would have made him a restricted free agent in the offseason.

According to ESPN, Jones lost an accrued season for failing to report to training camp by the mandatory date.

The NFL Players Association filed a grievance on his behalf, and the hearing was set for Thursday.

But the Ravens met with his agent before the hearing and agreed to an extension, according to The Athletic, making Jones’ 2026 status irrelevant.

Last year, Jones played a huge role in the Ravens’ run-stuffing defense that led the league in allowing the fewest yards per carry (3.6).

The Ravens’ defensive front took an early hit in 2025 when defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike suffered a season-ending injury.

Following Week 2’s win over the Cleveland Browns, Madubuike showed “symptoms” of what was later ruled a neck injury, according to coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens said in late September that Madubuike would be out for the year and have not provided updates on his longterm outlook. Madubuike drew a lot of double teams, and his absence has had a major effect on the pass rush and run defense.

While the numbers are not quite as impressive as last year’s, Jones, along with a number of veterans who have stepped into larger roles, have kept the Ravens’ stout run defense. They’ve allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards in five games, including 34 rushing yards in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This season, Jones has 34 tackles, five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus has given him an overall grade of 74.5 — 14th among interior defensive linemen — with a 76.2 grade in run defense.

Jones is the second pending free agent the Ravens have extended in the last two weeks. They agreed to a three-year extension with tight end Mark Andrews on Dec. 3.

Many members of the Ravens’ defensive front will be free agents in 2026. Veterans John Jenkins and Brent Urban, who have contributed as dependable players in the trenches, as well as C.J. Okoye, a young International Pathway Player who earned his way onto the active roster, are all set to hit the market. The contracts of outside linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Dre’Mont Jones are also up after this season.