Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday, a week after firing longtime head coach John Harbaugh.

Bisciotti, who has not held a news conference in Baltimore since 2018, and general manager Eric DeCosta, who last spoke before the season, are expected to field questions from reporters about Harbaugh’s exit, the Ravens’ coaching search, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future, defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike’s health and more.

