Safety Kyle Hamilton, punter Jordan Stout and fullback Patrick Ricard of the Ravens were named to The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team, it was announced Saturday.

Hamilton earned All-Pro honors for the third time in his career and first-team honors for the second time. He finished the season with 105 tackles (seven for loss), one sack, two forced fumbles and nine passes defended.

Deployed as a deep safety, box safety, off-ball linebacker, pass rusher and wherever else the Ravens needed him, Hamilton led the NFL in PFF’s advanced coverage grade and was a reliable run defender.

Stout was named a first-team All-Pro, his first such honor, after leading the NFL with a 44.9-yard net average and finishing fourth in gross average (50.1 yards). He dropped 24 punts inside the 20-yard line, with six touchbacks.

Ricard, a second-team selection, earned All-Pro honors for the third straight season. After missing the team’s first six games because of a calf injury, he helped reestablish the Ravens’ running game and play-action passing attack, both of which ranked among the NFL’s best.

He was a game-changing blocker over the remainder of the season, helping to pave the way for Derrick Henry and the NFL’s No. 2-ranked rushing attack.

Hamilton received 46 of 50 first-place votes at his position, while Stout got 14 of 50. Ricard got six, behind only San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Center Tyler Linderbaum was third with one first-place vote. Henry finished fifth in running back voting (three first-place votes).

Wide receiver Zay Flowers, right tackle Roger Rosengarten, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, special teams player T.J. Tampa and long snapper Nick Moore also earned second-place votes.

First-team offense

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running back: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide receivers: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati

All-purpose: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Tight end: Trey McBride, Arizona

Left tackle: Garrett Bolles, Denver

Left guard: Joe Thuney, Chicago

Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit

First-team defense

Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay

Interior linemen: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver

Linebackers: Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami

Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia

Slot cornerback: Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia

Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago

First-team special teams

Placekicker: Will Reichard, Minnesota

Punter: Jordan Stout, Baltimore

Kick returner: Ray Davis, Buffalo

Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Tennessee

Special teamer: Devon Key, Denver

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

Second-team offense

Quarterback: Drake Maye, New England

Running back: James Cook, Buffalo

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Wide receivers: George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans

All-purpose: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta

Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Center: Aaron Brewer, Miami

Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Right tackle: Darnell Wright, Chicago

Second-team defense

Edge rushers: Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit

Interior linemen: Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers: Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle

Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Talanoa Hufanga, Denver; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay

Second-team special teams

Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Punter: Michael Dickson, Seattle

Kick returner: Kavontae Turpin, Dallas

Punt returner: Marcus Jones, New England

Special teamer: Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota