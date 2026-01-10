Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.
Safety Kyle Hamilton, punter Jordan Stout and fullback Patrick Ricard of the Ravens were named to The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team, it was announced Saturday.
Hamilton earned All-Pro honors for the third time in his career and first-team honors for the second time. He finished the season with 105 tackles (seven for loss), one sack, two forced fumbles and nine passes defended.
Deployed as a deep safety, box safety, off-ball linebacker, pass rusher and wherever else the Ravens needed him, Hamilton led the NFL in PFF’s advanced coverage grade and was a reliable run defender.
Stout was named a first-team All-Pro, his first such honor, after leading the NFL with a 44.9-yard net average and finishing fourth in gross average (50.1 yards). He dropped 24 punts inside the 20-yard line, with six touchbacks.
Ricard, a second-team selection, earned All-Pro honors for the third straight season. After missing the team’s first six games because of a calf injury, he helped reestablish the Ravens’ running game and play-action passing attack, both of which ranked among the NFL’s best.
Read More
He was a game-changing blocker over the remainder of the season, helping to pave the way for Derrick Henry and the NFL’s No. 2-ranked rushing attack.
Hamilton received 46 of 50 first-place votes at his position, while Stout got 14 of 50. Ricard got six, behind only San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Center Tyler Linderbaum was third with one first-place vote. Henry finished fifth in running back voting (three first-place votes).
Wide receiver Zay Flowers, right tackle Roger Rosengarten, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, special teams player T.J. Tampa and long snapper Nick Moore also earned second-place votes.
First-team offense
Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running back: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Wide receivers: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati
All-purpose: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Tight end: Trey McBride, Arizona
Left tackle: Garrett Bolles, Denver
Left guard: Joe Thuney, Chicago
Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Right guard: Quinn Meinerz, Denver
Right tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit
First-team defense
Edge rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay
Interior linemen: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver
Linebackers: Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami
Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia
Slot cornerback: Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia
Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago
First-team special teams
Placekicker: Will Reichard, Minnesota
Punter: Jordan Stout, Baltimore
Kick returner: Ray Davis, Buffalo
Punt returner: Chimere Dike, Tennessee
Special teamer: Devon Key, Denver
Long snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
Second-team offense
Quarterback: Drake Maye, New England
Running back: James Cook, Buffalo
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Wide receivers: George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans
All-purpose: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta
Tight end: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta
Left tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco
Left guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Center: Aaron Brewer, Miami
Right guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Right tackle: Darnell Wright, Chicago
Second-team defense
Edge rushers: Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit
Interior linemen: Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers: Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle
Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle
Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Safeties: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Talanoa Hufanga, Denver; Xavier McKinney, Green Bay
Second-team special teams
Placekicker: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
Punter: Michael Dickson, Seattle
Kick returner: Kavontae Turpin, Dallas
Punt returner: Marcus Jones, New England
Special teamer: Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
Long snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.