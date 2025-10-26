Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens are coming out of the bye on a four-game losing streak and will be without two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson as they face the Chicago Bears Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson, who was retroactively downgraded from a full participant to a limited participant on Friday’s injury report, has been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 4 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyler Huntley was elevated to the 53-man roster and is expected to start at quarterback with Cooper Rush as the other option.

Meanwhile, Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard was activated and will make his season debut. Ricard suffered a calf injury at the end of training camp.

Running back Keaton Mitchell, who made the team out of camp after returning from injury, is active for the third time this season and will play his third game in a row.

The Ravens used the bye week to get healthy, especially on defense. Cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Marlon Humphrey returned, as did linebacker Roquan Smith. They were all full participants through the week with the exception of Humphrey, who was sick on Wednesday.

As a result, safety Sanoussi Kane is inactive. Kane is a major special teams contributor, but Alohi Gilman, whom the Ravens traded for in Week 6, has been working with the special teams in addition to starting last game.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander is also inactive for the fifth time. He played in Week 1 before the team determined his knee, which he injured with the Green Bay Packers last season, wasn’t ready. He also played in Week 5 when multiple cornerbacks were out. He has been a full participant at practice.

Offensive lineman Emery Jones Jr., a third-round pick in this year’s draft, was placed on the 53-man roster this week after coming off the non-football injury list. However, he is not ready to play after his shoulder injury kept him off the field for training camp and the first six games of the season.

Fellow rookie lineman Carson Vinson, a fifth-round pick, also remans inactive; he has not played this year.

Sixth-round pick defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles is inactive for the second game in a row. He had been forced into a larger role as the Ravens dealt with multiple injuries. However, on Thursday they added veteran edge defender Carl Lawson to restore depth.

Second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker, who scored two touchdowns in the Ravens’ sole win, a 41-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns, is inactive for the second game in a row. He played the first five games, but the Ravens have depth at wide receiver.

The Bears will be without tight end Cole Kmet (back) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder), both starters. Running back D’Andre Swift was considered questionable with a groin injury but will play; he has run for more than 100 yards in each of the last two games.