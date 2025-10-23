Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

The Ravens are signing veteran edge rusher Carl Lawson, adding some much-needed depth to their pass rush.

“Back to the AFC North,” he tweeted Thursday. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Lawson worked out for the Ravens on Monday. He hasn’t appeared in a game this season after going unsigned during the offseason. Lawson won’t have much time to ramp up, as the 1-5 Ravens play the Chicago Bears on Sunday and the Miami Dolphins next Thursday.

Lawson, 30, had five sacks in 15 games (three starts) for the Dallas Cowboys last season, as well as 27 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Over his first seven years in the NFL, the 2017 fourth-round pick has 32 sacks and 122 quarterback hits in 89 games (34 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Cowboys.

The Ravens have just three outside linebackers on their 53-man roster: Kyle Van Noy, Mike Green and David Ojabo. Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac are on injured reserve, and the team dealt Odafe Oweh earlier this month to the Los Angeles Chargers as part of a trade that netted them safety Alohi Gilman. Coach John Harbaugh has also said the team could promote Malik Hamm or rookie Kaimon Rucker from the practice squad.

With defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike sidelined by a season-ending neck injury, the Ravens’ pass rush has struggled mightily this year. According to Sports Info Solutions, they’re 31st in the NFL in sack rate (3.4%) and 30th in pressure rate (28.4%).

Note: With fullback Patrick Ricard set to make his season debut Sunday, the Ravens waived tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden on Thursday.

Mitchell-Paden appeared in the Ravens’ first six games this season, playing 74 snaps on offense, including many as a fullback.