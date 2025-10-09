Join the huddle. Sign up here for Ravens updates in your inbox.

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard took the practice field with his teammates for the first time this season on Thursday.

He injured his calf during the preseason and then suffered a setback that had kept him off the field until now.

“It was supposed to be a two-, three-week injury when it first happened in training camp, and then he re-tweaked it, and it was supposed to be another two or three weeks,” head coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “It’s been a been slow burn. If we’d have known it was going to be this, we’d have put him on IR the first week, and we’d have another roster spot.”

Harbaugh said he’d let Ricard expand further but said Ricard is frustrated and wants to be out there. He hoped for him to return by the Chicago Bears game in Week 8.

The five-time Pro Bowler is an important part of the Ravens’ blocking schemes, particularly when it comes to generating push for running back Derrick Henry. Tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden has been filling in while Ricard is injured.

The Ravens got even more good news Thursday with Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s return.

Humphrey was dealing with a groin injury ahead of Week 3, but still played in the game against the Detroit Lions. In Week 4, he looked limited against the Kansas City Chiefs, who were burning him on routes, and then he left with a calf injury.

Humphrey was one of multiple injuries to the secondary as the Ravens headed into Week 6. Starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton also missed the game against the Houston Texans.

Hamilton returned to practice Wednesday. The Ravens also traded outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for safety Alohi Gilman and signed safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice squad.

With Humphrey’s return, the secondary is only missing Awuzie from the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Additionally, quarterback Lamar Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith were absent. They, along with Awuzie, are all dealing with hamstring injuries.

Offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was the only new absence on Thursday.

Right tackle Roger Rosengarten (knee), tackle Joe Noteboom (ankle) and wide receiver Zay Flowers (shoulder), who appeared on the injury report Wednesday, were all at practice.