Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week. Will he return to game action Sunday against the Chicago Bears and help rescue a spiraling season?

John Harbaugh doesn’t know. Or at least he’s not saying. After Jackson practiced fully Friday for the first time since a Week 4 hamstring injury, the Ravens coach would say only that “we’ll see where it’s at going forward.”

“We’re going to talk about it as we go and figure out what we’ve got to to do to try to win the game,” Harbaugh added. “I mean, that’s really what we’re going to try to do. What’s our best opportunity to win the football game on Sunday? Where does everybody stand, including No. 8, Lamar, and anybody else? And that’s just how it goes, and you do your best.”

Jackson was limited Wednesday and again on Thursday, when he took “another step forward,” according to offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Despite his increased participation Friday, Jackson wasn’t made available to reporters after practice, a weekly obligation for the Ravens’ starting quarterback.

Instead, practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley took questions; Harbaugh said he is next in line for snaps if Jackson can’t go, supplanting backup Cooper Rush. Huntley, who started for an ailing Jackson during a Ravens win over the Bears in 2021, came on for Rush in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He finished 10-for-15 for 68 yards and added three carries for 39 yards, but he also was sacked four times.

Huntley, who could be added to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game, said he was preparing to start, just as he normally does. He went 3-6 as a starter over his first four years in Baltmore and 2-3 last year for the Miami Dolphins.

“Every week, just being able to play ball, that’s the greatest feeling, just being able to just work on your craft and get better,” Huntley said.

Rush is winless in his two starts for the Ravens this season. Over four appearances, he’s 34-for-52 (65.4%) for 303 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s been sacked just once.

The Ravens are 4-12 in games Jackson has not started since he took over in Baltimore in 2018. With a fifth straight loss Sunday, the Ravens would fall to 1-6 this year. Only one team in NFL history has started a season 1-6 and gone on to make the playoffs.

“We’ve just got to win the games that we need to win, and we’ll be right back where we need to be,” Huntley said.

Huntley said Jackson, a good friend and fellow South Florida native, “looks good” in practice, but is still “getting back into the swing of things.”

“When he’s not able to play, he lets you know: I can’t go,” he said. “But when he’s ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

Note: The Ravens were missing only one player, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (rest), at Friday’s practice. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was back on the field after missing Thursday with an illness. Harbaugh said newly signed practice squad defensive end Carl Lawson would not be elevated for Sunday’s game.