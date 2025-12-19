The Orioles made their first move toward supplementing their rotation on Friday by agreeing to a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire right-hander Shane Baz, two sources said.

The Rays are receiving four prospects — outfielder Slater de Brun, catcher Caden Bodine, right-hander Michael Forret and outfielder Austin Overn — as well as a competitive balance round A pick, one of the sources said. The Athletic and ESPN first reported the deal.

Baltimore has made its desire for rotation help a priority this winter. Thus far, the Orioles made a splash by signing first baseman Pete Alonso for five years on a contract worth $155 million. Baz represents the first foray into the starting pitching market, although the Orioles may not be done with ample time remaining in the winter for additions.

Baz, 26, is under team control for three more seasons. He returned from Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in 2024 and did well, but he regressed some in 2025, his first full season of play. Baz posted a 4.87 ERA in 166 1/3 innings for the Rays last season. Much of that had to do with his home and road splits, however.

Baz was negatively impacted by the minor league dimensions and conditions of the Rays’ temporary home, Steinbrenner Field. He posted a 5.90 ERA in 82 1/3 innings there in 2025 compared to his 3.86 ERA in 84 innings on the road.

He brings a five-pitch mix that features a four-seam fastball that averages 97 mph. He also has a curveball, cutter, changeup and slider. In many ways, his arsenal is reminiscent of right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, whom the Orioles traded to the Los Angeles Angels for outfielder Taylor Ward.

The cost, at first blush, is steep for Baz. But when there is demand for pitching, there is a seller’s market.

de Brun was a highly prized prospect in the 2025 draft and the Orioles signed him to a $4 million bonus. MLB Pipeline ranked him the sixth-best prospect in Baltimore’s farm system.

Bodine, whom the Orioles drafted 30th overall in 2025, was ranked No. 10, and Forret ranked No. 11. Overn, who reached Double-A in 2025, is ranked 30th.

Baz will join a rotation picture that includes left-hander Trevor Rogers and Cade Povich and right-handers Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells and Brandon Young.

The Orioles have been busy this offseason already. In addition to adding Ward and Alonso, Baltimore traded for right-hander Andrew Kittredge and signed right-handed reliever Ryan Helsley and outfielder Leody Taveras.