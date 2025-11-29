The Orioles are checking a key winter wish list item by agreeing to a deal with right-handed reliever Ryan Helsley, a source confirmed.

The deal is for two years, although Helsley can opt out after the first year.

The agreement is still pending a physical, the source said.

Helsley, whose deal was first reported by ESPN, struggled down the stretch last year after a deadline trade. The 31-year-old pitched to a 3.00 ERA in 36 innings for the St. Louis Cardinals, then tossed 20 innings with a 7.20 ERA for the New York Mets.

But Baltimore was on the lookout for late-inning help, and acquiring Helsley is an effort to add stability to a bullpen that faces major fluctuation.

The Orioles traded away multiple arms at the deadline last season, and president of baseball operations Mike Elias said earlier this month at the GM meetings that given the uncertainty around right-hander Félix Bautista’s health in 2026, the Orioles hoped to bolster the back end of the bullpen.

“We’re making every effort to make external additions to the bullpen and in particular an experienced ninth-inning guy if we can,” Elias said last week in a video conference call with reporters.

Bautista underwent shoulder surgery last season and is expected to miss most of the 2026 season. He was a dominant closer before a Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in 2023. Now, it remains to be seen how the hulking closer will look once he returns to the mound from a second injury setback.

Elias has been forthright in his desires this winter. On top of a back-end reliever, he wanted an impact outfield bat, and he landed one by trading for Taylor Ward. A starting pitcher (or more) is still required.

Helsley struggled with the Mets because of pitch-tipping issues. Before 2025, he was a top-end arm for the Cardinals. He closed 21 games for St. Louis in 2025 and 49 games in 2024 as part of an All-Star campaign.