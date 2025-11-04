In a surprising turn, the Orioles have reacquired right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge only a few months after trading Kittredge away in the first place.

The Orioles traded away half a season of Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs as part of their deadline sell-off. In return they received 18-year-old shortstop prospect Wilfri De La Cruz, who signed for $2.3 million and ranked as Chicago’s 20th-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America, at the time of the July deal.

Now, Baltimore gave cash to Chicago to bring Kittredge back. The 35-year-old has a $9 million club option for 2026 that will presumably be picked up, making him a member of the bullpen once again.

Kittredge posted a 3.45 ERA in 31 1/3 innings for Baltimore. He produced a 3.32 ERA for the Cubs in 21 2/3 innings following the trade. Kittredge also pitched in the postseason, allowing three runs in five innings.

Baltimore’s bullpen will need restructuring after it was turned over heavily at the deadline. In addition to the trade of Kittredge, the Orioles parted ways with Gregory Soto, Bryan Baker and Seranthony Domínguez.

Kittredge briefly played for new Orioles manager Craig Albernaz in the minor leagues. Albernaz was the third base and catching coach for Triple-A Durham in the Tampa Bay Rays farm system, and Kittredge pitched 41 games for the team that year.

The Orioles have a need for high-leverage relievers. They lost right-hander Félix Bautista to shoulder surgery that will force him to miss most, if not all, of 2026. Kittredge picked up five saves in 23 games for the Cubs.