The Orioles swung a stunning trade Tuesday night when they parted ways with a promising yet injury-prone starting pitcher.

Baltimore traded right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels. In return, the Orioles received power-hitting outfielder Taylor Ward.

The Orioles hoped to add an impact bat to their outfield mix. Now they have, but it comes at the cost of a starting pitcher, and Baltimore has need in its rotation as well. Of course, Rodriguez has battled ample injuries and hasn’t featured in a major league game since July 31, 2024.

President of baseball operations Mike Elias said last week at the GM meetings that Rodriguez is “not something that we’re planning around very heavily. But he’s a guy that provides a real wild card for us talent-wise.”

As it turns out, his talent was used to acquire help in a different department. Ward, a right-handed bat, hit 36 home runs last year for the Angels with a .792 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Ward was especially dangerous against left-handed pitching, recording a .918 OPS against southpaws last season.

But what Ward brings in power, he lacks in average. He hit .228 in 2025 and his on-base percentage has declined since a high-water mark of .360 in 2022 (he reached base at a .317 clip in 2025).

Ward is projected to earn $13.7 million next season, his final year of arbitration eligibility, according to a projection from MLB Trade Rumors.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, is under team control through 2029. There doesn’t seem to be lingering injury concerns. At the GM meetings, Elias said that Rodriguez had begun his throwing program and was expected to be ready for competition at the onset of spring training.

Instead, Elias bit into his starting pitching depth, even as he aims to bolster the rotation by adding a front-line starter this winter.

This story will be updated.