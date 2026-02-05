Taking a step back, this is less about Framber Valdez and more about the last two winters generally.

When taking president of baseball operations Mike Elias at his word — or when looking at the Orioles’ roster — a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher is and has been a need for Baltimore ever since right-hander Corbin Burnes departed for the Arizona Diamondbacks following the 2024 season.

Honesty is refreshing from baseball executives, but it also opens the door for these moments.

For instance, at the 2024 winter meetings, Elias said this when asked about the prospects of finding an ace: “I’m very confident shopping in it, and we have been, we continue to be, but the competition is enormous. Last year, we were able to figure out a way to get a top-of-the-rotation starter. I don’t think that’s something that all 30 teams pull off every year, but we’re all trying. I’m going to do my best to figure it out.”

And in early November 2025, at the GM meetings: “My stated goal is to see if we can add somebody who fits into that tier. That would be Plan A for our rotation.”

Again, in late November: “I’ve been pretty clear and direct. We’re trying to find, whether it’s ‘top’ or ‘front’ or ‘top half’ of the rotation, all those buckets. We’re trying, and there are guys out there, and we are in pursuit of every one of them.”

None of that came as a shock when the words exited Elias’ mouth. But for two winters, for a variety of reasons (many of which remain out of public view), the Orioles have not landed a pitcher of that caliber. And unless a trade materializes in the coming weeks, any further additions will slot into the middle or back half of the rotation.

Valdez, on Wednesday, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $115 million contract with the Detroit Tigers. Earlier this offseason, left-hander Ranger Suárez signed a pact with the Boston Red Sox. Right-hander Dylan Cease wound up with the Toronto Blue Jays, and right-hander Tatsuya Imai went to the Houston Astros.

If the Orioles remain in the free agent market for a starter, right-hander Zac Gallen is the best available option. Two sources said Baltimore has been engaged with Gallen this winter, and Gallen could be a strong bounce-back candidate after posting the worst season of his career. Before that 2025 step back, Gallen boasted statistics that would qualify him for a top-of-rotation role.

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias speaks at manager Craig Albernaz’s introductory press conference on Nov. 4, 2025. (Jerry Jackson/The Banner)

Other options are right-handers Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt, two innings eaters who would slot into the rotation next to right-hander Dean Kremer.

This isn’t to say the Orioles have stood still. They flashed more financial muscle than they have in years when they signed first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract. Elias gave up a trove of prospects in a trade for right-hander Shane Baz, and while he is not yet an ace, he certainly displays high-level potential. Baltimore re-signed right-hander Zach Eflin and added closer Ryan Helsley as part of its winter shopping.

And full seasons from right-hander Kyle Bradish and left-hander Trevor Rogers could mean the Orioles already have their dominant front-end starters on the roster. Bradish returned from elbow surgery in August and posted a 2.53 ERA in six starts. Rogers dazzled, recording a 1.81 ERA in 109 2/3 innings. If they maintain anything close to those marks in 2026, that would go a long way toward solidifying a pitching staff that still holds question marks.

Of course, there is never a guarantee when it comes to pitching. That’s the case for free agent additions and returning players alike.

But when building a staff, it helps to have pitchers with an established track record, even if injuries and regressions are natural risks in this game.

Valdez, 32, has that track record. This decade, he’s tied with New York Yankees left-hander Max Fried for most wins (73). He’s second to Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler in quality starts (102), and among starters with more than 100 games this decade, Valdez’s 67% quality start rate is second only to Wheeler. Valdez’s nine complete games are second in the majors in that time, behind Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara’s 10.

The Orioles knew all that but couldn’t complete a deal to bring Valdez on board, just as they missed out on Suárez and Cease and others. With so few options left on the market, the team risks seeing an otherwise strong offseason become tarnished by the inability to add a front-line starter.