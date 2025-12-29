The Orioles are re-signing right-hander Zach Eflin, according to sources, in a move that provides their rotation additional depth. Eflin is recovering from back surgery that ended his 2025 season, but he could be available to return early next season.

The contract is for one year and $10 million, with a mutual option for the 2027 season. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first to report on the deal.

Eflin underwent a lumbar microdiscectomy in August, and the recovery timeline generally lasts up to eight months, according to a study of elite athletes published in the National Library of Medicine. Eflin said in August that he hoped to commence regular offseason workouts after 12 weeks.

He began his rehab at home in Florida, but Eflin maintained that he would be open to returning to the Orioles. He became a free agent after the 2025 season.

“I love this clubhouse,” Eflin said in August. “I told pretty much everyone that we’ve had a conversation about that, I told them I love this place and I’d love to be here. We’re going to get the operation done and kind of see where this takes us.”

Eflin arrived in a trade from Tampa Bay midway through the 2024 season, and he was an immediate force in the rotation. He posted a 2.60 ERA in nine starts to end 2024.

Injuries prevented Eflin from matching that form in 2025. He pitched 71 1/3 innings with a 5.93 ERA.

Eflin, who will be 32 next season, has already helped settle a new Orioles player. He knows outfielder Taylor Ward, and after Ward was traded to the Orioles, he asked Eflin about the clubhouse and the city.

The Orioles are considering further additions to their rotation, but Eflin could be a factor once he returns. Baltimore traded for right-hander Shane Baz from the Rays, and Baz is expected to slot behind left-hander Trevor Rogers and right-hander Kyle Bradish.

The Orioles also have right-handers Dean Kremer, Tyler Wells and Brandon Young, along with left-hander Cade Povich, as staff options.

President of baseball operations Mike Elias said he doesn’t “think the roster is a finished product” and that Baltimore is “gonna keep working for opportunities to keep improving the roster.”

Some of the top available free agent pitchers are right-hander Tatsuya Imai and left-handers Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. Baltimore could also look at the trade market again.

The Orioles have made splashes this offseason, particularly with the signing of first baseman Pete Alonso. They also acquired closer Ryan Helsley and brought back right-hander Albert Suárez on a minor league deal.

Projection systems believe in the lineup’s ability to produce, but there is less optimism about the rotation, even with Baz. FanGraphs projects the Orioles to produce 29.1 wins above replacement from its batters, ranking third in MLB thus far. But its pitching staff is projected to create 13.6 WAR, which ranks last among American League East teams.