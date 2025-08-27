Kyle Bradish ran out of the Orioles’ dugout alone, full steam ahead to the mound, pounding his fists together as he reached his destination.

This is the moment that he’s been chasing for the last 14 months, and really, the last three years. He put himself through Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery with one goal in mind: to be able to pitch at a high level again without elbow pain.

Finally, after 12 months of recovery and six rehab starts across July and August, Tuesday was the day. It went as well as anyone could have hoped: he pitched six innings, allowing just two runs and striking out 10 — one shy of his career high — in the Orioles’ 5-0 loss to the Red Sox.

There are always doubts when a player returns from a surgery of this caliber. Will he be the same player he was before? Will the surgery hold up? Is he truly ready? It did not take long for Bradish to provide a definitive answer to those questions.

His velocity, oftentimes a concern after Tommy John, was exactly where it needed to be, if not even better. He averaged 94.9 mph with his sinker and 94.3 with his four-seam fastball — almost exactly where he was in 2023, his breakout season that saw him finish fourth in American League Cy Young voting. He topped out at 97.8 mph, the highest velocity for an Orioles starting pitcher this season.

Bradish’s first two pitches of the game were fastballs way wide of the zone — pitches that can probably be blamed on the pent-up energy he was feeling from months of waiting for this moment. Then, he reined it in. He got Red Sox star rookie Roman Anthony to pop out, then struck out Alex Bregman and Jarren Duran for a 1-2-3 first.

In the second, Trevor Story hit a home run off the first pitch of the inning. Bradish watched it sail over the left-field wall, then immediately asked the home plate umpire for a new ball. An inning later, David Hamilton also took the first pitch of the inning long, and Bradish again immediately re-focused.

From there, Bradish was nearly perfect. He allowed just two other hits, both singles. He was on a pitch limit, as is typical for pitchers working their way back from Tommy John, but was so efficient he made it through six innings on 81 pitches.

As he walked to the dugout after getting Duran swinging to end the sixth, the crowd stood on its feet to welcome back their ace. For the past five months, they’ve watched a team with so much talent plummet, in part because of its lack of quality starting pitching. With Bradish back on the mound there was some hope in the air that, if Bradish can look like this after missing so much time, the Orioles could get things going in the right direction next season.

That will require the lineup to do its job, too, which didn’t happen Tuesday night. While Bradish put on a show, so did Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who pitched eight shutout innings, holding the Orioles to four hits.