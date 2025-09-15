TORONTO — The countdown is on. As opposed to the last two seasons, there’s a definitive end date in sight. When Sept. 28 comes and goes, a long offseason will begin.

The Orioles have been eliminated from American League East title contention, and postseason elimination is only a matter of time. Baltimore recorded its 80th loss Sunday, the first time that has occurred since a 100-loss 2021 season.

Still, so long as there are games to be played, there are storylines to follow. Here are seven.

Coby Mayo’s ideal attack angle

The results have not come easily for Coby Mayo, but the growing pains this season could pay dividends in 2026.

Mayo hit homers in consecutive games in Toronto as part of a power showcase that reinforced his potential. Three of his nine homers have come this month. Part of that surge is reflected in Mayo’s improved average attack angle since July, when his bat at contact averaged 8 degrees.

In September, his average attack angle is 14 degrees. According to Statcast, Mayo is producing an ideal attack angle, meaning one from 5 to 20 degrees, on 60% of his swings in September. The upward trajectory of the bat at those degrees matches the downward trajectory of a pitch. That range is most likely to create line drives and fly balls. Given Mayo’s power, putting the ball into the air is a plus.

Mayo is doing that more. In September, he has produced a season-high 42.9% fly ball rate.

Jackson Holliday’s defensive range

The transition to second base for Jackson Holliday hasn’t been the smoothest. And, while Holliday grew up a shortstop, he’s only 21, and the best player on every youth team plays shortstop almost by default.

This season, Holliday has a negative-6 run value at second base, according to Statcast. Although his monthly numbers show improvement, rising to a positive-1 run value in September with an above-average range rating, one area in particular remains a focus.

Holliday struggles making backhanded plays. On balls hit to his right, forcing him to move laterally toward second base and away from first, Statcast measures Holliday with a negative-10 run value. He’s young, however, and defensive mastery takes time.

Jackson Holliday has had difficulties playing second base, a relatively new position for him. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Jeremiah Jackson’s chase rate

One of the best stories since the trade deadline has been Jeremiah Jackson’s success since debuting in early August. But, for all the results Jackson’s aggression has brought, it’s catching up to him as pitchers begin to understand Jackson’s tendencies.

Jackson entered Sunday with a 35.4% chase rate on pitches out of the strike zone. That’s part of the reason he’s walking at only a 3.6% rate. Not all hitters need to be supremely confident of the strike zone, particularly when they can crush mistakes the way Jackson can. But, for the 25-year-old to cement his place for 2026, he may need to improve his swing decisions slightly.

Chayce McDermott has been pitching well out of the bullpen in Triple-A, and he could be in Baltimore soon. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Chayce McDermott’s likely chance

Since July 30 as a reliever, Chayce McDermott holds a 1.76 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings for Triple-A Norfolk. The change in roles from starting to the bullpen could help McDermott stick in the majors, and he may be recalled Monday to help a taxed bullpen.

Out of the bullpen the 27-year-old’s four-seam fastball plays higher, and he pairs that with a slider effectively. According to Prospect Savant, McDermott has posted a 31.2% whiff rate in Triple-A.

The Orioles traded away four relievers ahead of the trade deadline. They are in search of reliable arms, and McDermott’s expected late-season cameo could set him up for a place in next year’s bullpen.

Yennier Cano’s troublesome year

Even when Yennier Cano made the All-Star roster in 2023, he wasn’t a superior bat misser. His whiff rate that season was 25.5%, which was about league average. But in 2025 Cano has taken a step back to 22.7% (28th percentile) and the result is ample contact and some bad luck.

Cano has an expected ERA of 3.51. His actual ERA is 5.09. The blown save Saturday was a perfect example of how Cano has been the victim of tough fortune. The Blue Jays found holes with grounders through the infield.

But his inability to get left-handed hitters out limits the Orioles’ ability to use him late in games, when opponents can create favorable matchups with pinch-hit decisions. Lefties are hitting .325 with a .959 OPS against Cano, compared to the .647 OPS from righties.

Although Cano’s introduction of a splitter helped in the near term, Baltimore will have a hard time turning to him late in games until he is more split neutral.

Colton Cowser’s difficult year

The home run from Colton Cowser in the series finale in Toronto must have felt good. The outfielder has struggled for much of this season, and it’s reasonable to wonder how much of that has to do with injuries. Cowser missed two months with a broken thumb and suffered a concussion in August.

Before his long ball Sunday, his batting average dipped below .200. “Sophomore slumps are real,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said, and Cowser is experiencing the truth of that. Entering Sunday, Cowser’s 34.4% strikeout rate ranked in the lowest percentile among qualified batters. Even though he’s not expanding outside the strike zone frequently, his 33.9% whiff rate is troubling.

Cowser’s season has been complicated by the fact he’s been playing everyday center field since the Orioles traded Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets rather than left field. Still, he figures to remain a large part of Baltimore’s plans next year.

Gunnar Henderson could finish with an OPS at or above .800 if he gets hot. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

Gunnar Henderson’s special company

The double Henderson hit Saturday was his 32nd, establishing a career high. He became just the third primary Orioles shortstop to record multiple seasons with 30 or more doubles, joining Cal Ripken Jr. and Miguel Tejada.

As disappointing as this season has been for the Orioles, there are aspects of Henderson’s game that bode well. He has improved on defense at shortstop. And, after he reached base twice Sunday, Henderson’s OPS is back to .789. That’s lower than the .800-plus OPS Henderson managed in 2023 and 2024, but a strong final two weeks could bring him back into that territory.

For the Orioles to return as playoff candidates in 2026, it will take more than Henderson’s star power. Nevertheless, Henderson returning to his MVP-caliber ways would elevate everyone around him.