TORONTO — The optics of the three-year, $49.5 million deal the Orioles handed outfielder Tyler O’Neill are less than flattering now, but even for a player who has struggled with injuries for much of his career, this has been on the extreme side of potential outcomes.

O’Neill, activated Friday from his third stint on the injured list this season, will play his 45th game of the year Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baltimore, meanwhile, has played 148 games — the neck inflammation, left shoulder impingement and right wrist inflammation have limited O’Neill to roughly 30% of those games.

The player option in O’Neill’s contract, therefore, seems to be a no-doubter. He has the choice to opt out and seek a new deal this winter in free agency, but that would only make sense if O’Neill could reasonably expect a larger contract.

Instead, his injury-riddled season — and the lack of production when healthy — seems to suggest O’Neill will opt in to his deal for two additional years with Baltimore. And, without directly addressing the contract, O’Neill’s mind is plotting for ways to make 2026 better.

“It’s been a tough hand we’ve been dealt with, just with teamwide injuries and stuff,” O’Neill said. “There’s not too many games we’ve actually had our full-potential projected lineup on the field at the same time. Guys are missing time for various reasons, myself included. I’m at the top of that list.

“For me, that’s the goal next year, to be more available and doing what I can with my training program to be in a good spot,” the 30-year-old continued. “Freak accidents are going to happen. You can’t control everything out here. But just coming into the season, spring training, as well prepared as possible is going to be the goal for me, of course. It’ll be a little extra motivation for 2026.”

Entering Saturday, O’Neill is hitting .205 with a .717 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 168 plate appearances, which is a steep step back from the success he managed with the Boston Red Sox last year. In 2024, O’Neill played 113 games (just the second time he eclipsed the 100-game mark in an eight-year career) and powered 31 homers.

The expected numbers, however, are more complimentary for O’Neill — although expected numbers don’t lead to wins.

According to Statcast, O’Neill’s expected batting average is .251 with an expected slugging percentage of .586. Those metrics don’t forgive what has been a dismal year for the outfielder, who became the first player to receive a multiyear free agent deal from Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias.

“The big thing for Tyler next year is just keeping himself on the field,” interim manager Tony Mansolino said. “It’s going to be next year, keeping himself healthy, keeping himself in the lineup, doing everything he can to do it — which he has this year, he just had some unfortunate things pop up on him. So Tyler’s a guy that we love having. Tyler is an impact player. It’s been a tough year. There’s been a lot of bad luck. The tide will turn for the kid, no doubt.”

History suggests O’Neill can be the impact bat from the right side of the plate the Orioles need, particularly against left-handed pitchers, but only when available. In 2021, he played a career-high 138 games for the St. Louis Cardinals and finished with a .912 OPS and 6.4 wins above replacement.

O’Neill high-fives third-base coach Buck Britton after homering against the Rockies on July 25. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

This could be the first year O’Neill finishes with a negative WAR; he entered Saturday with minus-0.1 wins above replacement, and his OPS+ is a below-average 98 (100 is average). The Orioles have not seen the best version of O’Neill, and mostly that is because they haven’t seen much of him at all.

“It’s a challenge going from stop and go and trying to get back into a routine,” O’Neill said. “But that’s just kind of the way things have gone this year, and I’m thankful to be back and being able to contribute on a day-to-day basis, being with the boys; that’s what it’s all about.”

When asked about what the medical training staff can do to improve O’Neill’s chances of staying healthy, Mansolino said the organization works proactively to address potential injuries with each player.

“Tyler knows his body well. He’s been through it a lot of years. This year has just been an unfortunate year for him,” Mansolino said. “I do feel strongly that Tyler and our medical group and our strength group, going forward in ’26, will get things taken care of and find a way to keep the kid on the field.”

O’Neill’s first impression in Baltimore has been limited. Although he could put together a strong final two weeks of the season to make the numbers look better, there is no better metric than availability.

That will be O’Neill’s largest obstacle in 2026 and 2027 — and should he opt in to the rest of his three-year deal, Baltimore will be left hoping he can pass that test.